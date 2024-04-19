Parcel Panic lets you unleash your fury on not-so-innocent boxes, coming soon to iOS

Defend yourself against hazardous parcels

Crescent Moon Games is at it again as the studio opens pre-orders for Parcel Panic, an upcoming shooting game where you embrace the chaos and unleash hell on unwitting boxes in a factory. While the boxes do seem to be on the offensive the whole time, it's probably not smart to question why you're attacking boxes - instead, think of it as you defending yourself from them, however silly that may sound.

In Parcel Panic, as the title suggests, you'll shoot boxes on a conveyor belt in a frantic frenzy as these boxes come at you with unrelenting speed. Bombs and random foes will also join the onslaught, so to protect yourself from hazardous parcels, you'll need to upgrade your gear, buff up your weaponry, and power up your defence by destroying the boxes first before they get close to you.

You can not only unlock a variety of guns to help you on your noble quest, but you can also unlock different hats to put on your robot, because fighting the good fight means looking snazzy while you're at it. All these are presented in lovely pixel art, offering a hilariously cathartic way to unleash your fury on not-so-innocent boxes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Parcel Panic on the App Store. It's expected to launch on April 24th, but do take that with a grain of salt as these dates may still change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.