Packed!? lets you guide two blocky friends to freedom simultaneously across a charming minimalist puzzle

Shortbread Games has officially launched Packed!? on the App Store, inviting iOS users to slide their way to victory across a minimalist puzzler on mobile. While it might all seem like your average grid puzzle at first glance, there's a catch that adds a nifty little twist to your puzzle-solving adventure - both characters will move in response to your input, so it's up to you to master how each tile behaves depending on your actions.

In Packed!?, you can look forward to putting on your thinking cap as you tap away and try to help two adorable tiles escape a depot. Aim to solve the puzzles in the least number of moves possible, and make sure you push obstacles out of the way to lead the two characters to freedom.

There are 120 levels crafted with care to challenge you with increasing difficulty, with a rating system that relies on the number of moves you make and how long it takes you to solve each puzzle. Every new world unlocked offers a new mechanic as well to spice things up a bit as you go along.

For added flavour, the devs are based in Hobart Tasmania and have a penchant for bread puns (they are, in fact, named Dead Bread and Van Dough).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Packed!? on the App Store. It's a free-to-try game with a single purchase to unlock the whole thing at $4.99 or your local equivalent. You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.