Eyka is a minimalist puzzler where you tap to unify colours in 3D, out now on iOS

Jason Walters has announced the official launch of Eyka, the indie dev's minimalist puzzler that relaxes the brain and gives it a good workout at the same time. The cognitive challenges are complemented by a lovely ambient soundtrack and charming visuals, offering a casual puzzle experience on iOS.

In Eyka, you can look forward to simply sliding your finger along a portrait-mode game as you rotate the 3D puzzle to figure out what makes it tick. Basically, you will need to tap on a block to switch up its hues - do note, however, that tapping on a block will also change the shade of its adjacent blocks. You'll be able to solve the puzzle successfully once you've changed all the blocks to the alternative colour.

The puzzler features nine different chapters that increase in difficulty as you go along, with every chapter offering 12 levels for you to tinker around with. That sums up to a total of 108 levels, with the first 24 completely free for you to try before you decide to make a full purchase to unlock the whole game.

Do you think you can aim for the ten achievements to see if you've got the mental chops to clear all the challenges? If you're on the hunt for more brainteasers on your phone, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Eyka on the App Store. To unlock the full title, you only have to shell out $0.99 or your local equivalent. For more info on the dev and the game, you can head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.