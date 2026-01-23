Persona 5: The Phantom X version 3.1 launches today with a new character and Akihabara!

Rock down to, electric avenue

Persona 5: The Phantom X features the addition of new character Runa Dogenzaka

It also sees the arrival of the Akihabara location and activities

Not to mention more limited-time events and goodies to grab

Sometimes, coincidences are a funny thing. For example, just earlier we were covering the version 3.1 preview for Wuthering Waves, and now it's the launch of version 3.1 for Persona 5: The Phantom X. But what's there to get excited about in this new update? Quite a bit, actually.

Of course, the headlining addition here will be the latest to join the Phantom Thieves. In this case, it's five-star Phantom Idol Runa Dogenzaka, who debuts as a saboteur in the latest most-wanted idol contract available until February 13th. Specialising in debuffing enemies, she'll likely find a solid place in our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list.

But what's probably the most exciting in this latest update isn't in terms of events or characters, but the addition of Akihabara! The Mecca of otaku culture for locals and tourists alike, Akihabara will offer up shops, capsule toys to collect and a new crane minigame. No word on whether GoGo Curry will be there, though.

Electric Town

The new area will also feature the limited-time Akihabara Mystery Map mission (available until February 5th) that sets you off on a journey to recover new keywords with the help of Runa, which completing will nab you Meta Jewels, Kagura Bells and other goodies.

There's plenty more to jump in for, with the debut of new login bonuses to celebrate the update for a limited time. Not to mention the Thieves Secret: Howler's Special missions available until February 5th, that offers more rewards for completion and bonuses when using certain characters.

But while there may be new updates for many great releases this week, there's also plenty of new stuff hitting storefronts. And if you feel as if you're getting a bit stuck on what to play, let our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week guide you.