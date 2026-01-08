Persona 5: The Phantom X debuts its jam-packed version 3.0 update today

Ghostly adventures

Persona 5: The Phantom X's version 3.0 update is debuting today

It features the brand new five-star Phantom Thief Frostgale Kotone

Not to mention new limited-time events and story content to peruse

It's January, the weather is miserable, and we don't even have Christmas or New Year's to look forward to. So, you'll forgive me for being more enthusiastic than normal to cover major updates to some big releases. That includes today's subject as Persona 5: The Phantom X's version 3.0 update goes live!

The update, naturally, sees the debut of phase three of chapter three, as the Phantom Thieves work to once more unlock the Palace and confront its other ruler. Be sure to take a quick gander at the summary video linked below to get caught up with the story!

And of course, it wouldn't be a new chapter in the adventure of the Phantom Thieves without an addition to their roster! In this case, it's the five-star Frostgale Kotone. Be sure to check out our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list to see where they might end up.

Going ghost

As you might expect, Kotone will also star in the latest Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract: Ice Princess event running from now until February 5th. She'll also have her own themed missions available to participate in until January 22nd.

Diving into this new chapter will net you plenty in the way of goodies, as there's a new release event with goals to achieve that'll unlock plenty of rewards too, ranging from Metal Jewels to Joy Medals. While Persona 5: The Phantom X has been something of a divisive release, with the latest content updates its as jam-packed with stuff to do as any of the mainline titles!

