Wuthering Waves unveils its latest news for version 3.1 update

Wave warning

Wuthering Waves has revealed new information about version 3.1

The new version drops February with new main story content and fresh areas to explore

There's also new resonators and plenty of quality-of-life fixes to dig into

Without the month even being out, the folks at Kuro Games are already dropping news about the latest upcoming version of Wuthering Waves. With the release of phase two of version 3.0 last week, you can now get a sense of what's coming in version 3.1 of Wuthering Waves this February!

The main addition here is, of course, a major new area to explore. And as you might have guessed from the promotional material thus far, the Roya Frostlands - Frostlands Surface will be a major focus when the update drops on February 5th, with its vast snowbound wilderness.

The story of Wuthering Waves itself will continue with the debut of Chapter III, Act III, named The Star That Voyages Far. This part will introduce two new Resonators, Emeath and Luuk Herssen and it even grants a free outfit once completed. Not bad for something so chilly, eh?

S-no-w joke

But while you take a look at our Wuthering Waves tier list to try and figure out where these new Resonators might land, you might also want to go ahead and prepare for a host of quality-of-life changes and fixes coming soon to Wuthering Waves.

Levelling and the farming of materials are promised to have a bit of an overhaul, while the Expedition Motorbike is set to get some tweaks. Fittingly, the Glacier Track ability lets you travel across water, while you'll also find better controls when playing on mobile. All this and other tweaks to performance and visuals promise a very exciting update come February.

Meanwhile, if you've already managed to make your way through the content in Wuthering Waves' latest version and need something to tide you over ahead of this update, then don't worry.