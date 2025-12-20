Persona 5: The Phantom X celebrates its half-year anniversary with upcoming update

You'll (probably) never see it coming

Persona 5: The Phantom X is celebrating its half-anniversary this holiday season

Christine & Justine from Persona 5 Royal debut as playable characters

And a new teaser for the first simultaneous character release is set to go live, too!

While it may have been a bit divisive on first release (obligatory mention of the Subway Shover here), Persona 5: The Phantom X has undoubtedly carried the day. Case in point is the fact that it's about to celebrate its half-anniversary, and The Phantom X is doing so with an enormous new update!

The headlining addition here is two fan-favourite characters joining Persona 5: The Phantom X. That's in the form of Justine & Caroline from Persona 5 Royal. These two will be instantly recognisable as some of the key characters players of Persona 5 have met during their visits to the Velvet Room throughout the story.

For the moment, details on how they'll play are a bit up in the air. But a full livestream reveal is slated to launch on the 23rd, as well as offering more details about the upcoming event centred around the pair on the 25th!

Royal heirs

Not only that, but as you'll see above, there'll be a brand-new video releasing at the time of publishing, which shows off the newest character coming to Persona 5: The Phantom X. Something even we aren't privy to ahead of time, but which will be the first simultaneously released character worldwide!

Be sure to check out our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list to see where they might end up.

And the fun doesn't stop there for Persona fans! To mark the festive season, until the 24th, you can still hop into the ongoing Advent Calendar event that offers 50 Meta Jewels and a Kagura Bell each day! You'll want to keep hold of the latter because they'll be used in a new feature also arriving soon.

