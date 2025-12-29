Persona 5: The Phantom X's latest update introduces Justine & Caroline with new event content

Crime & Punishment

Persona 5: The Phantom X has introduced twin fan-favourites Caroline & Justine

The two debut as an all-new five-star character duo in the latest update

They also arrive alongside their own featured banner and event storyline

For fans of Persona 5, the Phantom X is an interesting beast. At once offering a lot of what made P5 so great, but with the occasional misstep. Fortunately, after the goofiness of the Subway Shover (it makes sense in context), we're getting more throwbacks to the original with the debut of Caroline and Justine!

Recognisable to fans of the original Persona 5, I won't spoil the true nature of this diminutive duo and their role in the story. But debuting as a new five-star character(s?) they'll be featured in the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, letting you more easily add them to your roster until January 22nd.

The debut of Caroline and Justine is accompanied by the arrival of new event content with the Crossroads of Fate: Twin Arc. This event features its own original storyline (including an appearance by Wonder from P5X) and the twins, with plenty of goodies and rewards on offer.

Royal Duo

Caroline & Justine also come accompanied by their five-star weapon, Warden's Judgement, which you can grab from the Arms Deal: Silent Pistol. You'll also be able to take on bosses which grant Cosmic Rebel Coins and Joy Medals, which themselves can be traded for even more protagonist-exclusive rewards.

While Persona 5 has often been derided for being overhyped by a passionate and dedicated fanbase, it is undoubtedly enduring in its popularity. And while The Phantom X hasn't quite hit the lofty heights its mainline predecessor has, it offers much of the same entertainment to be had by fans and newcomers alike.

Meanwhile, if you want to take some time off this festive season to look back on the greatest releases of the last year, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to find our own picks!