Menu
Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - January 22nd, 2026

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - January 22nd, 2026

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Ignite your thalassophobia across an eerie underwater world
  • Listen to objects' feelings and fulfil their deepest wish
  • Shoot gummies and prove you're the best duelist in all the land

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes
Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes

The old pressure-filled duels of the Wild West can feel pretty barbaric in modern times, but when the duelists are gummies, it suddenly doesn't sound so bad. The hilarious physics-based duels of Gumslinger are back with an even zanier sequel, this time letting you launch the titular ducks and nukes onto enemy gummies just because.

You get to collect all kinds of gummy characters and sugary ammunition to literally sweeten your victories. After all, nothing is more satisfying than pitting a "gumslinging gum fur troll" named Tororo against a gummy that looks suspiciously like Batman and watching the chaos unfold!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes icon
Download now!
Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Jump Odyssey

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Jump Odyssey
Jump Odyssey

If you'd rather forego the candy-coated violence in favour of a totally chill platformer, Jump Odyssey offers a peaceful world where you can leap from platform to platform with nothing shooting at you. While other entires in the genre will have you side-scrolling your way through levels, here, the first-person POV adds a different perspective, with each successful leap depending on how long you hold down your jumps.

This interesting mechanic lets you parkour through gorgeous landscapes with one-finger controls too - it's all about timing, and given how you're meant to go at your own pace, this might just be the perfect meditative journey to embark on if you're not a fan of timers breathing down your neck.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Jump Odyssey icon
Download now!
Jump Odyssey
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Treasure Flea Market

Available on: iOS + iPod + Android
Find out more about Treasure Flea Market
Treasure Flea Market

Speaking of meditative adventures, Treasure Flea Market is a cosy new sim where, interestingly enough, you help rebuild a little town by fulfilling the wishes of actual inanimate objects. They carry their own feelings, after all, and it's up to you and your robot friend to heed their call across this heartwarming tale.

You play as a young boy who holds the power to listen to objects' voices, and if you can manage to turn the so-called "junk" around and find where each object belongs to help them get a new owner, then your own town's scenery will start to change for the better. One man's trash is another man's treasure, as they say!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Treasure Flea Market icon
Download now!
Treasure Flea Market
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Katyusha

Available on: Android
Find out more about Katyusha
Katyusha

While Treasure Flea Market proves that things aren't always what they seem, Katyusha does the same by masking the horrific realities of war underneath seemingly lighthearted pixel-art visuals. The side-scroller will have you picking up the pieces quite literally too, as you'll sometimes need to rummage through corpses to grab limited resources for your journey ahead.

And it's not at all sunshine and butterflies, as you'll have to shoot your way through soldiers and giant bears just to get by. There's a heartbreaking narrative here too - divorced mothers and hanged townsfolk included - but hey, at least you have a trusty eagle helping you on your terribly depressing adventure.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Katyusha icon
Download now!
Katyusha
Get it on Google Play

5
Silt

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Silt
Silt

And to round out all the horrific feels, we've got Silt as the ultimate nightmare fuel if thalassophobia is your thing. The atmospheric colours (or lack thereof) add to the eerieness of it all, as you'll have to dive deeper and deeper into eldritch waters because, well, honestly, why would you?

In any case, if you love exploring the terrors that lurk in the abyss, you can at least adapt by harnessing the powers of the sea creatures you're trying to escape from. It might be your brand of unsettling silence, after all, and if you're going to be exploring the deep, you might as well have the abilities of underwater behemoths in your back pocket.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Silt icon
Download now!
Silt
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.