5 new mobile games to try this week - January 22nd, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Ignite your thalassophobia across an eerie underwater world
- Listen to objects' feelings and fulfil their deepest wish
- Shoot gummies and prove you're the best duelist in all the land
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes
The old pressure-filled duels of the Wild West can feel pretty barbaric in modern times, but when the duelists are gummies, it suddenly doesn't sound so bad. The hilarious physics-based duels of Gumslinger are back with an even zanier sequel, this time letting you launch the titular ducks and nukes onto enemy gummies just because.
You get to collect all kinds of gummy characters and sugary ammunition to literally sweeten your victories. After all, nothing is more satisfying than pitting a "gumslinging gum fur troll" named Tororo against a gummy that looks suspiciously like Batman and watching the chaos unfold!
2
Jump Odyssey
If you'd rather forego the candy-coated violence in favour of a totally chill platformer, Jump Odyssey offers a peaceful world where you can leap from platform to platform with nothing shooting at you. While other entires in the genre will have you side-scrolling your way through levels, here, the first-person POV adds a different perspective, with each successful leap depending on how long you hold down your jumps.
This interesting mechanic lets you parkour through gorgeous landscapes with one-finger controls too - it's all about timing, and given how you're meant to go at your own pace, this might just be the perfect meditative journey to embark on if you're not a fan of timers breathing down your neck.
3
Treasure Flea Market
Speaking of meditative adventures, Treasure Flea Market is a cosy new sim where, interestingly enough, you help rebuild a little town by fulfilling the wishes of actual inanimate objects. They carry their own feelings, after all, and it's up to you and your robot friend to heed their call across this heartwarming tale.
You play as a young boy who holds the power to listen to objects' voices, and if you can manage to turn the so-called "junk" around and find where each object belongs to help them get a new owner, then your own town's scenery will start to change for the better. One man's trash is another man's treasure, as they say!
4
Katyusha
While Treasure Flea Market proves that things aren't always what they seem, Katyusha does the same by masking the horrific realities of war underneath seemingly lighthearted pixel-art visuals. The side-scroller will have you picking up the pieces quite literally too, as you'll sometimes need to rummage through corpses to grab limited resources for your journey ahead.
And it's not at all sunshine and butterflies, as you'll have to shoot your way through soldiers and giant bears just to get by. There's a heartbreaking narrative here too - divorced mothers and hanged townsfolk included - but hey, at least you have a trusty eagle helping you on your terribly depressing adventure.
5
Silt
And to round out all the horrific feels, we've got Silt as the ultimate nightmare fuel if thalassophobia is your thing. The atmospheric colours (or lack thereof) add to the eerieness of it all, as you'll have to dive deeper and deeper into eldritch waters because, well, honestly, why would you?
In any case, if you love exploring the terrors that lurk in the abyss, you can at least adapt by harnessing the powers of the sea creatures you're trying to escape from. It might be your brand of unsettling silence, after all, and if you're going to be exploring the deep, you might as well have the abilities of underwater behemoths in your back pocket.