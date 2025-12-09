Persona 5: The Phantom X sees Noir make their mobile debut in new 2.6 update

Phantom fury

Persona 5: The Phantom X has unleashed its latest Phantom Thief

The upper-crust Haru Okumura, also known as Noir, joins the heist

Meanwhile, goodies and gifts are on offer to celebrate version 2.6

Just like any JRPG, Persona 5 has a huge cast of characters to pick from. And that's only counting those that fight alongside you! So it's no surprise that Persona 5: The Phantom X, the hit mobile spinoff, is still picking and choosing their new additions. And version 2.6 sees the debut of another five-star Phantom Thief, Noir.

A wealthy student attending Shujin Academy in the original Persona 5, Noir (real name Haru Okumura) joins the roster as a new five-start Phantom Thief. Based around ranged damage and accruing buffs, Noir can offer great damage potential alongside some of the other picks on our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list.

She'll be available to recruit as of now, and with an enhanced summoning rate as part of the currently available banner Le Rouge et le Noir, which runs until December 24th. You'll also be able to grab her five-star weapons as part of the Arms Deals: Silent Pistols to add a little extra oomph to your ranged damage.

Grab-and-go

Naturally, given this new character is dropping as part of an update we've also got some limited-time events to hop into! So if you've got the chance be sure to check out the limited-time login bonuses and gifts to celebrate the update. Both are available until December 24th and offer (up to) 7 Platinum Milicoins alongside 600 Meta Jewels.

Suffice it to say, even if The Phantom X has proved to be a bit of a divisive entry for fans of the series, it's not slowing down on new content anytime soon.

