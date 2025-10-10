Persona 5: The Phantom x heats up autumn with new summer-themed update

Wait, what?

The second half of Persona 5: The Phhantom X's summer event is now live

Dive in with new swimsuit costumes and summer side stories

Take on minigames and grab rewards for playing through story content

It's Halloween, well, near enough. And you know what that means! Yes, as we've covered already, it means spooky new releases and in-game events to enjoy. So it seems only appropriate that Persona 5: The Phantom X is embracing the spirit of the season with a new summer swimsuit-themed update!

No, you're not mistaken, there are no jack-o'-lanterns or any such things hanging around here. Instead, version 2.2 Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part Two continues on their sunny event with a new story featuring the P5X characters visiting the seaside as part of a school trip.

Then again, given we're dealing with Phantom Thieves and the ghostly Personas, I suppose P5X already fits Halloween in a way. But in any case, this update adds not just the new story section, but also a variety of new minigames to keep you occupied! Limited-time stages and the event story will also reward you with goodies, including Meta Jewels and Gold Tickets.

To be beside the seaside

It's not an altogether odd time for a summer event, considering that the season in Japan can often run to mid-September. But it might be a bit jarring for those of you playing in places where the temperature's already taken a dip.

But the new summer event in P5X promises additional costumes for characters, such as the five-star Seaside Tomoko, as well as Summer Memories side stories for Tomoko, Merope and Shun Kano. So if you've been looking through our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list, trying to decide on your team, maybe now is the time to just take the plunge?

And if you're barely even halted as you run through all this new content, maybe it's worth seeing what else is coming up? We've checked out the best mobile indie games in Helsinki that we saw showcased at PGC!