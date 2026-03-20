Persona 5: The Phantom X sees the debut of Kasumi Yoshizawa in new Laboratory Arc

Battle royale

Persona 5: The Phantom X kicks off its long-awaited P5R crossover today

The first big appearance is from Violet, aka Kasumi Yoshizawa

Jump into The Laboratory Arc Part 1, and be sure to grab some exciting new rewards

For better or for worse, Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royale have become something of the poster child for the entire Shin Megami Tensei spinoff series. Not least with Persona 5: The Phantom X, which seeks to rub shoulders with Royale in their new Crossroads of Fate special event, which sees the launch of its Laboratory Arc today!

The Laboratory Arc Part 1 will see Wonder and Lufel trapped in a false Palace after a day-trip to Shibuya goes wrong. There, they'll run into one of the fan-favourite Phantom Thieves in the form of Violet, aka Kasumi Yoshizawa.

As expected, this arc will see the start of the Persona 5 Royale crossover event, and while I'm sure some of you are upset not to see the other Phantom Thieves make an appearance, they'll doubtless arrive soon. And this means that fans of Violet will have a chance to see their favourite character in the spotlight for this arc.

Violets are- er, red...or black?

As you might expect, the new five-star Kasumi Yoshizawa debuts as part of her Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract, which will wrap up on April 16th. Certainly set to be an interesting pick for our Phantom X tier list , you can also grab this Assassin-type character's weapon as part of the Arms Deal: Silent Pistol contract.

And even if you're (somehow) a fan of Phantom X but not of Persona 5, you'll want to check in on this event anyway. Because a new login bonus available until April 2nd offers up seven Platinum Milicoins over seven days, not to mention a free bonus of 600 Meta Jewels for all players.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more action on mobile, then why not dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks from the last seven days?