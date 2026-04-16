Persona 5: The Phantom X to debut new content-packed version 3.6 update with new Phantom Thief

Persona 5: The Phantom X's latest update is right around the corner

And it comes complete with more Persona 5 Royal crossover content

Not to mention the latest five-star Phantom Thief making their P5X debut

Another day, another update! And this time around, it's none other than Persona 5: The Phantom X, which has unveiled the next exciting slew of content set to be added. A new Phantom Thief, more crossovers with Persona 5 Royal and Synergy Story are just a sample of what's coming.

As you might expect, the headlining addition in update 3.6 is that of the newest five-star Phantom Thief Goro Akechi to the lineup. He'll debut as part of the latest Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contract, alongside the debut of his signature five-star weapon as part of the Arms Deal: Silent Pistol banner. Be sure to take a gander at our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list to see where he might end up!

Not only that, but this update also sees the introduction of the second instalment in their Persona 5 Royal crossover. Crossroads of Fate: Laboratory Arc part two sees you exploring a new Palace and grabbing a whole trove of exciting rewards while meeting your favourite P5R characters.

Take on a new Persona

You'll also be able to jump into Joey's Dice Adventure, making use of dice earned through playing through the crossover content and exploring Mementos for even more goodies. And if you can't get enough of Goro, you'll want to keep an eye out for him in Cafe LeBlanc with related City Life activities.

Add to that the login bonus and a brand-new synergy story for Manako Nagao, which expands on this character's background since being introduced at the start of the Phantom X. It's a whole host of exciting new stuff to sink your teeth into this weekend, to say the least.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other great releases are worth taking a look at, then why not dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks from the last seven days?