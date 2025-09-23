Persona 5: The Phantom X’s version 2.1 update brings summer-themed events to the fray

Hit the beach

New minigames, side stories, and the Fireworks Festival added

Get your hands on a summer version of Motoha

Version 2.1 will remain live until October 8th

Just three weeks after the massive 2.0 update, Persona 5: The Phantom X is back with version 2.1, bringing a sea-themed summer celebration, a new Phantom Thief, and plenty of rewards to dive into. The Summer! Swimsuits! Sea Time! Part One event is live until October 8th and transforms the RPG with a seaside school trip full of minigames, seasonal items, and special stages.

In Persona 5: The Phantom X v2.1, you can explore limited stages like Beach Mystery & Summer Festival, featuring battles where certain characters increase your reward drops. Meanwhile, the Shooting Challenge Event lets you fire at pirates appearing in-stage to collect Rare Seashells, Meta Jewels, and more. As you progress, more support characters will unlock and expand your roster further.

Beyond combat, the update also includes Summer Memories, available until October 22nd. Enjoy side stories with Motoha, Riko, and Lufel, and when you finish a friend’s story, you can invite them to the Fireworks Festival, crafting spectacular displays with Fireworks Shells earned during the event. See how they all stack up against the rest by checking out our Persona 5: The Phantom X tier list!

The update also adds the 5-star Tropical Motoha, a summer-themed version of the Phantom Thief, to the Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts. As a Bless attribute attacker, Motoha’s strength grows with HP recovery. Her Skill 3 deals heavy damage to all enemies while activating the Summer Hype state, boosting her skills for the next turn and making her a hot addition to your team.

Download Persona 5: The Phantom X now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information. You can also check out the trailer embedded above to get a feel of what’s in store for you in version 2.1.