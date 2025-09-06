Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list - Villains and superheroes in one pot
| Marvel Mystic Mayhem
This is the actual Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list with all the superheroes ranked according to their end-game prowess.
Below, I've ranked every single hero in Marvel MM, along with a brief overview of each of their skills, so you can choose according to what you need!
There are two types of heroes - those who start at 2*, and those who start at 3*. All of them can still be upgraded, and there is no concept of a certain hero being the absolute best just because of the rank. However, some elements influence how good a hero can be.
While you might think that Iron Man is the best hero just because he is featured in the limited gacha, that isn't exactly the case. Hulk, who is one of your starting heroes, ranks in the same tier as Iron Man. That proves you don't need to get one specific hero to pass the stages, or for the heroes to be a specific rarity to be top-tier.
All that matters when you think of a good hero is their kit (their skills) and how good they can shine when fighting alongside other heroes. In a way, you want to have good synergies between the heroes, not just good individual skills.
- Claim the latest Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes too!
About this Marvel MM tier listIn our Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list, I've divided all the heroes from S+ tier to C tier, with the S+ heroes being the best. I've written a brief explanation for each one of them underneath the rankings, so you can understand why that hero is so good, or why it isn't.
Let's dive right in, shall we?
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S+ tier
- Doctor Strange
- Emma Frost
- Thor
- Invisible Woman
- Scarlet Witch
Doctor Strange is the best Controller at the moment. He can heal all allies and remove debuffs from them, but also deal damage and stun enemies. He is incredibly strong.
Emma Frost could be considered one of the best Controllers in Marvel Mystic Mayhem right now, right up there with Doctor Strange. She can deal AoE damage and heal one ally, but also confuse enemies, making them attack each other.
Thor is a Fighter who can deal AoE damage to enemies and also dash to the backline. He is able to boost his own ATK SPD and Basic ATK DMG, but also deals increased damage to enemies who are Electrified.
Scarlet Witch is a Striker, and a sort of controversial pick for the S+ tier. She can buff her own Crit Rate, but her kit relies mainly on gaining mana and attacking enemies with her AoE skills, almost spamming them. That's what makes her such a strong damage dealer in my view.
2
S tier
- Gambit
- Juggernaut
- Psylocke
- Hulk
- Iron Man
Psylocke is a Fighter and one of the starting heroes for everyone in Marvel Mystic Mayhem. She is able to dash to the enemy of your choice, but also deal quite decent damage, both AoE and ST.
Hulk is a Defender, and one of the best right now. He is a tank who can regen his own HP, deal AoE damage, and reduce the damage dealt by the enemies.
Iron Man is a Striker who can dash to and damage enemies. His kit is fairly straightforward, except that his Blaster Array ignores part of the enemy's DEF.
Juggernaut is a Defender, just like Hulk, who can dash to a target location, damaging enemies standing in his way. He can also reduce incoming damage with his Crimson Rage, and with his Cyttorak's Curse, he can gain a decent shield and some Ultimate Energy.
3
A tier
- Loki
- Captain America
- Moon Girl & Devil Dino
- Armor
- Lady Bullseye
- Mister Fantastic
- Storm
Moon Girl & Devil Dino are obtainable the second day you log in, and they are a Controller who can deal damage to the enemies in an area, but can also buff other summoned units' damage. It's okay, but highly situational.
Armor is deceivingly good for a Defender. She can turn her basic attacks into AoE attacks, can taunt enemies, and even gain a shield. Her kit also has a stun, which is a lot for a simple hero. She might even rank higher if upgraded.
Lady Bullseye is a Striker, and one of my personal favourites. She can buff her own Crit Rate when defeating an enemy, but is also good because of her Katana Slash, since that reduces the cost of the next Katana Slash if an ally performs a follow-up. Oh, and another amazing thing about her is that she can lose aggro by becoming invisible.
Storm is a Striker who can be acquired after completing all of the seven-day missions for free. She can gain a lot of Ultimate Energy for rebuffing enemies, and the best part is that almost her entire kit revolves around debuffs.
4
B tier
- Sleepwalker
- The Thing
- Human Torch
- Moon Knight
- Angela
- Echo
- Misty Knight
- Doppelganger
- Falcon
- Spider-Man
- Sentry
Sleepwalker is a Controller who can heal allies and boost the damage of his next skill.
Moon Knight is a Fighter who can heal himself and surrounding allies, and can dispel one debuff. He can also buff allies' ATK Speed and dash to a target location.
Angela is a Defender who can reduce the enemy's DEF, can buff her own DMG Resist, and also pull the targets in an area towards herself.
Echo is a Fighter who can mimic the cost of a skill (with Ronin's Shadow), but can also deal decent damage.
Misty Knight is a Striker who can deal damage to enemies and relies on killing enemies marked by her Bounty Hunter, since that grants Mana.
Doppelganger is a Fighter who acts a lot like an assassin. He can buff his ATK Speed and dash behind an enemy, slashing through them.
Falcon is a Controller who can buff allies with his Wing Shield and attack enemies, ignoring their shield.
Spider-Man is a Controller who can deal AoE damage and reduce the cost of his and his allies' skills. He can also reduce enemy damage.
Sentry is a Defender who can stun enemies. He can dash to a specific location, gain a shield, and taunt enemies.
5
C tier
- Black Knight
- Man-Thing
- Dreamqueen
- Thread
- Mister Negative
Black Knight is a Fighter who can enter a Berserker Mode, gaining increasingly more damage and slowly losing HP. He can dash to a target location and also boost his own damage.
Man-Thing is a Controller who can deal DoTs in the form of burn, can summon up to 4 Boy-Things, and can heal allies. Has good synergy with Moon Girl & Devil Dino.
Dreamqueen is a Controller who can buff allies' Skill DMG, reduce the damage dealt by enemies, and ignore shields when attacking.
Thread is a Striker who can buff summoned units' ATK Speed and summon some Threadlings (up to 4). He can make other summoned units attack one specific enemy. He's good for a summon team.
Mister Negative is a Fighter who can deal more damage the more debuffs an enemy has. He can also heal himself and boost his own ATK. He can remove buffs from enemies.
These are all of the superheroes and villains ranked neatly by their power potential on our Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list. Since you're a fan of the universe, we have a MCoC tier list as well, and a Marvel Future Fight tier list.
