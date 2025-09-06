Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list - Villains and superheroes in one pot

This is the actual Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list with all the superheroes ranked according to their end-game prowess.

- Version: 1.1.63 - Added: Juggernaut, Gambit

Below, I've ranked every single hero in Marvel MM, along with a brief overview of each of their skills, so you can choose according to what you need!

There are two types of heroes - those who start at 2*, and those who start at 3*. All of them can still be upgraded, and there is no concept of a certain hero being the absolute best just because of the rank. However, some elements influence how good a hero can be.

While you might think that Iron Man is the best hero just because he is featured in the limited gacha, that isn't exactly the case. Hulk, who is one of your starting heroes, ranks in the same tier as Iron Man. That proves you don't need to get one specific hero to pass the stages, or for the heroes to be a specific rarity to be top-tier.

All that matters when you think of a good hero is their kit (their skills) and how good they can shine when fighting alongside other heroes. In a way, you want to have good synergies between the heroes, not just good individual skills.

Claim the latest Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes too!

About this Marvel MM tier list

In our Marvel Mystic Mayhem tier list, I've divided all the heroes from S+ tier to C tier, with the S+ heroes being the best. I've written a brief explanation for each one of them underneath the rankings, so you can understand why that hero is so good, or why it isn't.

Let's dive right in, shall we?