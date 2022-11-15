Rainbow Six Mobile tier list - All operators ranked

- re-checked the list

Rainbow Six Mobile’s beta has arrived on Android, and we have been playing it for two weeks now. Ubisoft has done a fantastic job bringing the Rainbow Six experience to mobile. If you have also recently downloaded the game and want to know which are the best operators, you have come to the right place. Rainbow Six Mobile tier list is here to rank all the operators available in the game from best to worst.

About the game

Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play tactical shooter . It's developed and published by Ubisoft Montreal and is scheduled to release worldwide later this year. It will be the eighteenth instalment in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Franchise and the first to develop the series since Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard.

Rainbow Six Siege heavily inspires the game, but it is in no way a mere mobile port. It's built from scratch for phones and incorporates aspects of the entire franchise.

In Rainbow Six Mobile, you will participate in 5v5 battles where the teams are divided into attackers and defenders. The attackers have to complete an objective, which can be to defuse bombs or capture the area, while the defenders have to stop them. The round ends when all players from a team die, or a team achieves its objective. Overall, it's a fun shooter that emphasises cooperation between players and environmental destruction.

Background

Before jumping into a match, roles are allotted to each team. You have to choose an operator based on your team's role. For example, if your team becomes an attacker, you must select one of the attacker operators available. There cannot also be multiple of the same operator. If someone has already selected Sledge, you will have to pick someone else. (The default Atk and Def recruit is an exception to this.)

Initially, you start your journey with Atk and Def recruit, but you unlock more operators as you progress. At the time of writing, there are 18 operators available, nine attackers and nine defenders. Once you unlock six or seven operators, it becomes quite confusing to figure out which one is best. This is where our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list will come in handy.

Rainbow Six Mobile tier list

In our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list, we have categorised the operators into various tiers - S, A, B and C based on their strengths, weapon loadout and ability. Operators in tier S are the most powerful options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid those in tier C.

In future, more operators will be added, and balance changes will be made, making some operators better and vice-versa. We will regularly update this tier list so that it remains relevant to the latest in-game updates.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff