Rainbow Six Mobile tier list - All operators ranked
| Rainbow Six Mobile
Rainbow Six Mobile’s beta has arrived on Android, and we have been playing it for two weeks now. Ubisoft has done a fantastic job bringing the Rainbow Six experience to mobile. If you have also recently downloaded the game and want to know which are the best operators, you have come to the right place. Rainbow Six Mobile tier list is here to rank all the operators available in the game from best to worst.
About the gameRainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play tactical shooter. It's developed and published by Ubisoft Montreal and is scheduled to release worldwide later this year. It will be the eighteenth instalment in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Franchise and the first to develop the series since Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard.
Rainbow Six Siege heavily inspires the game, but it is in no way a mere mobile port. It's built from scratch for phones and incorporates aspects of the entire franchise.
In Rainbow Six Mobile, you will participate in 5v5 battles where the teams are divided into attackers and defenders. The attackers have to complete an objective, which can be to defuse bombs or capture the area, while the defenders have to stop them. The round ends when all players from a team die, or a team achieves its objective. Overall, it's a fun shooter that emphasises cooperation between players and environmental destruction.
BackgroundBefore jumping into a match, roles are allotted to each team. You have to choose an operator based on your team's role. For example, if your team becomes an attacker, you must select one of the attacker operators available. There cannot also be multiple of the same operator. If someone has already selected Sledge, you will have to pick someone else. (The default Atk and Def recruit is an exception to this.)
Initially, you start your journey with Atk and Def recruit, but you unlock more operators as you progress. At the time of writing, there are 18 operators available, nine attackers and nine defenders. Once you unlock six or seven operators, it becomes quite confusing to figure out which one is best. This is where our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list will come in handy.
Rainbow Six Mobile tier listIn our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list, we have categorised the operators into various tiers - S, A, B and C based on their strengths, weapon loadout and ability. Operators in tier S are the most powerful options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid those in tier C.
In future, more operators will be added, and balance changes will be made, making some operators better and vice-versa. We will regularly update this tier list so that it remains relevant to the latest in-game updates.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff
1
Rainbow Six Mobile - Tier S
Operators that are at the top of the Rainbow Six Mobile tier list are the best options that you can choose. They are very strong and will give you an upper hand on the battleground.
Hibana is a very strong pick as an attacker, but I personally like to choose Sledge because he is very easy to play with, and his ability allows you to create holes in walls creating new lines of fire and entry points. Using Sledge, you can make some sick gameplay moves and harass the defenders.
For Defending, Jäger is a pretty solid pick for the same reason that he is quite easy to learn and play. Moreover, his gadget allows him to destroy incoming projectiles.
|Operator
|Role
|Primary Weapon
|Secondary Weapon
|Primary Gadget
|Unique Ability
|Hibana
|Attacker
|Type-89 CQB
|93R Handgun
|Stun Grenades
|X-Kairos Launcher
|Sledge
|Attacker
|L85A2 - Assault Rifle
|SMG-11 - Machine Pistol
|Frag Grenade
|Tactical Breaching Hammer
|Ash
|Attacker
|R4-C - Assault Rifle
|5.7 USG - Handgun
|Stun Grenades
|Breaching Rounds
|Jäger
|Defender
|416-C - Assault Rifle
|P9 - Handgun
|Barbed Wire
|Magpie Defense System
|Valkyrie
|Defender
|MPX - Submachine Gun
|Keratos.40 - Handgun
|Nitro Cell
|Black Eye Cameras
|Smoke
|Defender
|M500 - Shotgun
|SMG-11 - Machine Pistol
|Deployable Shield
|Gas Grenade
2
Rainbow Six Mobile - Tier A
Tier A operators might not be as good as those in tier S, but they are still a pretty solid pick, and in good hands, they can even outperform a tier S operator.
Consider Thermite to be the support of the attacking team. He is the only hard breacher. Playing as a Thermite requires a lot of patience, leadership and strong communication, but once you get the hang of him, he is an absolute beast.
In tier A, we just have one defender. Mute requires a lot of skill to play and will take you a long time to master. His primary weapon is a shotgun, meaning you want to take close-quarter battles, and your accuracy should be good. But on the bright side, you can take down enemies in a single shot.
|Operator
|Role
|Primary Weapon
|Secondary Weapon
|Primary Gadget
|Unique Ability
|Thatcher
|Attacker
|L1A1 - Assault Rifle
|SDP 9mm - Handgun
|Claymore
|EMP Grenades
|Thermite
|Attacker
|552-Com - Assault Rifle
|5.7 USG - Handgun
|Claymore
|Exothermic Charge
|Mute
|Defender
|M590A1 - Shotgun
|AP30 - Handgun
|Nitro Cell
|GC90 Signal Disruptor "Jammer"
3
Rainbow Six Mobile - Tier B
Though we don’t recommend choosing the operators mentioned here, if those mentioned in tier S and tier A have already been chosen by your teammates, and you don’t have others unlocked, you should pick one of these characters.
Glaz is a trained marksman, capable of soft breaching and providing covering fire from a distance. If you like to take long-range battles, then you should choose Glaz as he is the only operator that has a unique scope ability HDS flip sight.
On the defending side, Bandit is as strong as he looks. He is one of the strongest operators when it comes to denying attackers entry into a room or defending the objective.
|Operator
|Role
|Primary Weapon
|Secondary Weapon
|Primary Gadget
|Unique Ability
|Glaz
|Attacker
|OTs-03 - Designated Marksman Rifle
|AP30 - Handgun
|Smoke Grenades
|Thermal Flip Scope
|Twitch
|Attacker
|F2 - Assault Rifle
|P9 - Handgun
|Claymore
|Shock Drone
|Bandit
|Defender
|MP7 - Submachine Gun
|5.7 USG - Handgun
|Barbed Wire
|Shock Wire
|Rook
|Defender
|MP5 - Submachine Gun
|D-50 - Handgun
|Deployable Shield
|"Rhino" Armor Pack
4
Rainbow Six Mobile - Tier C
Rainbow Six Mobile Operators mentioned in tier C should be avoided as they don’t bring much to the battlefield.
Atk Recruit and Def Recruit are the default operators that everyone has and are the weakest options, so always avoid choosing them. But if for any reason, you want to pick an attacker and defender from tier C, I’d recommend Ying and Kapkan.
Ying might not be that strong overall, but her loadout is actually solid. Kapkan, on the other hand, can place deadly traps. He can place a C4 trap at entry points, which will get activated when motion is detected.
With this, we come to the end of our Rainbow Six Mobile operators tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
|Operator
|Role
|Primary Weapon
|Secondary Weapon
|Primary Gadget
|Unique Ability
|Ying
|Attacker
|T-95 LSW - Light Machine Gun
|LFP 686 - Handgun
|Breach Charges
|Candela Device
|Caveira
|Defender
|Origin-12 - Shotgun
|Luison - Handgun
|Impact Grenade
|Silent Step; Interrogation
|Kapkan
|Defender
|9x19 VSN - Submachine Gun
|Bailiff 410 - Handgun
|Nitro Cell
|EDD “Booby Trap”
|Atk Recruit
|Attacker
|M4 - Assault Rifle
|SDP 9mm - Handgun
|Breach Charges
|Frag Grenade
|Def Recruit
|Defender
|UMP45 - Submachine Gun
|5.7 USG - Handgun
|Barbed Wire
|Extra Impact Grenade
That would be a complete Rainbow Six Mobile tier list. Leave a comment below and tell us what you think, and while you're at it, you can take a look at the Pokemon Masters EX tier list, Eternal Evolution tier list, Gunfire Reborn character tier list and a lot of others that you can check.
AU Reborn tier list of all heroes