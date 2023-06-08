Outerplane tier list and a reroll guide

We are ranking all the characters from strongest to weakest on the Outerplane tier list, and there's a brief reroll guide that will help you in getting your dream start.

- Version 1.1.12 Added Eternal

One of the most hyped turn-based RPGs by Smilegate called “Outerplane” is on the brink of launching globally. Boasting 3D models for their anime-stylised characters along with beautiful skill animations, Outerplane possesses a unique charm unseen before. Like a true gacha game, players can expect a house-full roster of playable and collectable characters! Each character possesses unique active and passive abilities, different base stats, and different base rarities.

KEY POINTS TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION

Rarity – Almost all of the players playing such gacha games can agree that rarity matters very heavily as it forms the basis of many other statistics related to the characters, such as the base stats, active and passive abilities, and their usability in different game modes.

– Almost all of the players playing such gacha games can agree that rarity matters very heavily as it forms the basis of many other statistics related to the characters, such as the base stats, active and passive abilities, and their usability in different game modes. Core Abilities – Let’s be honest - the abilities assigned to any character can make or break them. The most practical approach comes when you take into account the usability of their abilities in different game modes. Naturally, ranking these abilities depends on the role the character plays in your formation. If it’s a support/healer, they should not be expected to deal damage to enemies, although that might be an added bonus but not the core usage.

– Let’s be honest - the abilities assigned to any character can make or break them. The most practical approach comes when you take into account the usability of their abilities in different game modes. Naturally, ranking these abilities depends on the role the character plays in your formation. If it’s a support/healer, they should not be expected to deal damage to enemies, although that might be an added bonus but not the core usage. Usability – Building any character takes a lot of time and dedication, not to mention an ample amount of resources. Finding out that the character you just built through sheer hard work turns out to be useful only for a single game mode is one of the worst feelings anyone can ever experience. Hence, the characters at the top of the tiers should be versatile in nature and not limited to a single game mode or area of the game.

Confused about whether to add the latest character you summoned to your formations? Well, you can find exactly how strong it is by seeing it ranked in one of the tiers below. A lot of pre-cursor factors were taken into consideration while building the tier list.

Make sure to re-visit the Outerplane tier list once it is launched globally as we'll include more characters in case they get released. We will also re-adjust the rankings of the characters in the tiers just in case they undergo changes in their skill sets.

Let’s get you right to the tier list for Outerplane!

Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.