Outerplane adds new character and sizzling swimsuits in latest summer update

Smilegate has announced an exciting new update for Outerplane, letting players celebrate the sizzling season with scorching summer content. In particular, a summer-themed character named Aer will be joining the fray, and players will also be able to get their hands on six swimsuit costumes to complete the summery vibes.

In the latest update for Outerplane, players can look forward to wielding the 3-star-grade fire-type striker character Aer in the turn-based RPG. Plus, Alpha, Laplace, Beth, Stella, Eliza, and Veronica will be donning lovely swimwear as well to stay in sync with the season.

Of course, aside from the characters' looks, it's also important to know which one to add to your roster to make sure you've got the most powerful squad out there, so why not have a look at our Outerplane tier list? There's also a handy reroll guide in there too, just in case you want to start over from scratch.

Additionally, players can put their battle prowess to the test in the new event dungeon called Summer Island until July 25th. Clearing challenges here will reward players with event items, which can be used to redeem cool in-game goodies such as character fragments. To top it all off, the "consumable craft system" has been added, as well as "Guild Raid 2".

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Outerplane on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.