OUTERPLANE, Smilegate's turn-based anime RPG, tops the charts on the app stores across Taiwan and Korea

Smilegate's recently launched anime-style RPG OUTERPLANE has topped the mobile charts as the most popular title on the Google Play Store in Taiwan and Korea, with an impressive App Ranking Score of 4.3. It's also been making waves for iOS users on the App Store, boasting an App Ranking Score of 4.8.

Featuring stunning animations and gorgeously designed characters, OUTERPLANE lets players dive into stylish battles based on a variety of abilities from a wide roster of characters. Combat is a turn-based affair, with an innovative Skill Chain and Burst system that offers a layer of strategy when it comes to dealing the most damage. Players can also take advantage of elemental affinities to gain an upper hand against their foes.

There are more than a hundred levels of high-octane action to take on within this isekai adventure, and players can join in on the festivities of the recent launch with a free 3-star hero upon clearing the Start Dash event. Completing the Guide Quest will also put another 3-star hero up for grabs, so if you're keen on getting your hands on the game, you can download OUTERPLANE on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's also available on GPG (Google Play Games) for PC gamers.