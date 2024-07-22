Once Human sits pretty at 230,000 peak player count, but it's still a long way out from mobile

Could we see that record broken soon?

Once Human, the post-apocalyptic open-world survival game from NetEase has seen a peak player count of 230,000 during its initial PC release. The game, which is set to release in September for mobile, has also teased some new updates that are coming hot off the heels of this announcement.

The two big additions are set to be a PvP encounter for the Mayflies and Rosetta factions, and a PvE area in a new northern mountain region set to feature new enemies and more. Once Human, which is set in a world that has suffered a catastrophic event resulting in borderline supernatural phenomena, is one of NetEase's hotly-anticipated releases.

However, surprisingly, despite seemingly being ready to launch, NetEase has chosen to push back the mobile release for Once Human, which is still slated for September. Once Human has still grabbed the seventh top seller position, and number five on the most-played list since launch, however.

We should note the particular wording of 230,000 'peak' players. This means that the average number of players so far might be lower, and a fall-off from the peak so close to launch may not be a great sign for NetEase. Especially when it sits under the 300,000 wishlists initially taken on Steam.

While the developer has made its name on mobile it seems to be making a major push towards PC. And while Once Human looks to be impressive both in graphics and in gameplay, it may be a bit much for NetEase to hope that they'll be able to switch up their primary audience so quickly.

