Once Human is coming out very, very soon! But there's bad news for mobile fans

We may have a bit of a wait left

Once Human has an official release date for July 9th!

But there's a catch, that's only for PC, with no mobile release date yet given

Is NetEase hoping to go legit and bring in a wider crowd with a PC-first approach?

Once Human, NetEase's strange, scary, SCP-inspired take on the multiplayer survival game genre, is set to hit storefronts on July 9th! But there's a bit of a catch. That's only on PC, for Steam and the Epic Games store.

Yep, shock, horror! Mobile fans will have to wait a whopping two months for it to release on the 29th of September! While it's not exactly the end of the world, stay tuned for later in this article as we discuss why that is.

Still, for those who haven't yet had the chance to look into it, this news did come with a whole new trailer. Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where strange creatures known as Deviants have pushed humanity to the edge of extinction.

The new trailer shows off some suitably grotesque monster designs and intriguing gameplay mixed with some gunplay against eldritch horrors.

Check out the new trailer below!

The fact that NetEase, basically the kings (or tyrants, depending on who you ask) of mobile gaming alongside other monoliths like Tencent, decided to announce a launch for PC without even a whisper of their mobile release later in the year is surprising.

Remember, this is the same company that powered through the flak that Diablo Immortal received in order to create a fantastically successful game despite the naysayers.

If we were cynical we might suggest that Once Human is NetEase's chance to go 'legit' and make something that helps shed the accusations of predatory microtransactions and other game issues that have held the developer back. With subsidiary Starry Studio at the helm, Once Human could prove a real breakout hit on PC if all goes well.

