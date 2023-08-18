Omniheroes is now a featured game on global iOS and Android stores, and here's why

Preferred Partner Feature

Omniheroes, Omnidream Games' heroic fantasy idle RPG, has earned a top spot in the featured lists across the globe on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store, highlighting the game's gorgeous visuals and strategic gameplay. Featuring an epic narrative and stunning Valkyries to collect, the game lets you take on the role of the Omniguardian tasked with saving the land of Mythoria.

Strategic 5v5 combat

As you start the game, you're instantly greeted with a beautiful intro that showcases the title's meticulously designed character art. The tutorial wastes no time in thrusting you into the thick of combat, as you awake to find everything around you engulfed in flames. You join forces with Spear Vindicator Jerald to fight off the malevolent forces threatening the land's safety, and the battles that ensue will immediately have you strategising the best formations to achieve a sweeping victory.

For instance, having Woodland Priestess Merida positioned in the back can help her heal her allies as Jerald brings on the pain against enemies in the frontlines. This kind of 5v5 combat mechanic adds layers of strategy to the game despite its convenient idle nature, adding to the RPG's charm.

Stunning skill combinations

Skills unleashed on the battlefield also offer a wide variety that you can tinker around with. You can determine your foes' weaknesses and use this knowledge to your advantage, as properly managing your characters' abilities will make or break a match.

That said, the skills you wield are only as good as the characters you collect, and these heroes are an absolute joy to pull from the gacha even based on their looks alone. In particular, there are 7 Valkyries you'll encounter as you go about your journey, and each one not only boasts powerful abilities but also interesting backstories.

Varied Valkyries and synergies

The Vengeance Valkyrie Arkdina, for instance, will spell doom for your whole party in the very beginning, leading to the Guardian Valkyrie Eluller sustaining grievous injuries in the aftermath. While Arkdina won't be joining your cause right off the bat, you can aim to acquire her as you progress through the story and take advantage of her power to eliminate your foes with ease.

When you collect your heroes, you should also pay attention to faction synergies to make the most of your lineup. For example, among the Ethereals, you can have Anubia and Ellie in your roster to grant a powerful CRIT bonus to your whole party. This effectively provides you with continuous burst damage so you can wipe out your enemies in a jiffy.

All these come with a convenient auto-battle function and bountiful idle rewards that you can collect even when you're offline, which makes for an enjoyable experience on top of the game's convenient portrait orientation. It's no wonder Omniheroes is enjoying a comfy spot as a featured game in the app stores, and if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store today!