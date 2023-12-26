Omniheroes is an incredibly fascinating strategy RPG released by OmniDream Games. In it, you have to act as Omniguardians and rescue the Valkyries from evil while saving the world. To accomplish this lofty goal, you must enlist the help of the numerous heroes.

The developers have consistently given back to the active community through gift codes. These codes offer free rewards and can be redeemed for numerous in-game items. Check out the section below for a list of the working Omniheroes gift codes.

Working Omniheroes gift codes

XMAS2023 (Expires January 3)

(Expires January 3) OSOICHI

OHSE2AP

OSMEMES

OH777: 300 Diamonds, 77777 Gold, 1 Summon Ticket II, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 Summon Ticket I, 7 x 5-Star Hero Shard, 7x 4-Star Hero Shard, 77x 3-Star Hero Shard

JoinOH: 200 Diamonds, 20000 Gold

STPATRICKOH: 200 Diamonds, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Jade Dagger, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 100 Ascension Ore

OH555: 55 Diamonds, 25 x 5-Star Hero Shard

OH000: 200 Diamonds + 15 x 5-Star Hero Shard

OH999: 99 Diamonds + 2 Bounty Refresh Order + 15x 5-Star Hero Shard

OH888: 99 Diamonds + 1 Summon Ticket II + 2 Bounty Refresh Order

OMNISTART: 200 Diamonds + 100000 Gold + 2 Summon Ticket II

FBG1000A: 200 Diamonds + 10000 Gold + 2 Summon Ticket II

OMNIHEROES: 200 Diamonds

Expired codes

FB30000 (Expires December 9)

THANKS

HALLOWEEN

Severance

OHSVKR

OHSV13

Pre500000

OMNIGPF2023

FBDCOH2023

APRILFOOLOH

OHWOMEN23

EARTHDAY23

OHNEWCODE

EASTEROH23

OHTHXGIVING

OHWEEKEND

BRANDNEWOH

PREVALENTINE

RDWEEKEND

How to redeem Omniheroes gift codes for free rewards

Omniheroes gift codes can be used for free rewards by following these steps:

Step 1: Begin by opening Omniheroes on your phone and then proceed to the game's settings by clicking on your Player Info.

Begin by opening Omniheroes on your phone and then proceed to the game's settings by clicking on your Player Info. Step 2: You must then tap on the “Gift Code” option and enter the code in the dialogue box on the screen.

You must then tap on the “Gift Code” option and enter the code in the dialogue box on the screen. Step 3: As the final step, click “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption.

After successful completion, the specifics of the rewards will be displayed on the screen. Enjoy your rewards!

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena