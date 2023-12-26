Omniheroes gift codes (December 2023) - Get your shards, ore and summon tickets
Omniheroes is an incredibly fascinating strategy RPG released by OmniDream Games. In it, you have to act as Omniguardians and rescue the Valkyries from evil while saving the world. To accomplish this lofty goal, you must enlist the help of the numerous heroes.
The developers have consistently given back to the active community through gift codes. These codes offer free rewards and can be redeemed for numerous in-game items. Check out the section below for a list of the working Omniheroes gift codes.
Working Omniheroes gift codesOmniheroes gift codes are your gateway to rewards like diamonds, gold, summon tickets, and more for absolutely no cost. Use the following ones as soon as possible to acquire such items:
- XMAS2023 (Expires January 3)
- OSOICHI
- OHSE2AP
- OSMEMES
- OH777: 300 Diamonds, 77777 Gold, 1 Summon Ticket II, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 Summon Ticket I, 7 x 5-Star Hero Shard, 7x 4-Star Hero Shard, 77x 3-Star Hero Shard
- JoinOH: 200 Diamonds, 20000 Gold
- STPATRICKOH: 200 Diamonds, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Jade Dagger, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 100 Ascension Ore
- OH555: 55 Diamonds, 25 x 5-Star Hero Shard
- OH000: 200 Diamonds + 15 x 5-Star Hero Shard
- OH999: 99 Diamonds + 2 Bounty Refresh Order + 15x 5-Star Hero Shard
- OH888: 99 Diamonds + 1 Summon Ticket II + 2 Bounty Refresh Order
- OMNISTART: 200 Diamonds + 100000 Gold + 2 Summon Ticket II
- FBG1000A: 200 Diamonds + 10000 Gold + 2 Summon Ticket II
- OMNIHEROES: 200 Diamonds
Expired codes
- FB30000 (Expires December 9)
- THANKS
- HALLOWEEN
- Severance
- OHSVKR
- OHSV13
- Pre500000
- OMNIGPF2023
- FBDCOH2023
- APRILFOOLOH
- OHWOMEN23
- EARTHDAY23
- OHNEWCODE
- EASTEROH23
- OHTHXGIVING
- OHWEEKEND
- BRANDNEWOH
- PREVALENTINE
- RDWEEKEND
How to redeem Omniheroes gift codes for free rewards
Omniheroes gift codes can be used for free rewards by following these steps:
- Step 1: Begin by opening Omniheroes on your phone and then proceed to the game's settings by clicking on your Player Info.
- Step 2: You must then tap on the “Gift Code” option and enter the code in the dialogue box on the screen.
- Step 3: As the final step, click “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption.
After successful completion, the specifics of the rewards will be displayed on the screen. Enjoy your rewards!
Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena