Old School RuneScape will release a new skill for the first time after its launch in 2013

It only took a little over a decade

Sailing is a brand new skill coming to OSRS next month

Go beyond Gielinor, fight sea monsters, visit new lands

The update will release on November 19th

Ever wondered what’s beyond Gielinor? Soon, you’ll know because Old School RuneScape is setting sail for uncharted waters this November as Sailing, a brand new skill, is set to drop. This is quite big for fans of the MMO because it’s the first fresh addition in over a decade. It’s the kind of update that’ll get veterans dusting off their capes and readying for one more race to 99.

Things kick off at The Pandemonium, a new dock that acts as your home between expeditions. It’s where you’ll grab your ship, fix it up, and start plotting routes to new islands. The race to hit level 99 returns too, with an exclusive Sailing Skill Cape designed by community member Gentle Tractor waiting for whoever’s first to the finish.

From there, you’ll chart courses to islands like the Great Conch, home to the Troubled Tortugans questline, and spot hidden locations through your trusty spyglass. Once you reach level 30, the high-stakes Barracuda trails promise to test both skill and nerve. You’ll always find yourself wondering if that shadow under the water was just a trick of light or something worse.

The update also mixes in combat and crafting in smart ways. Expect to take on Krakens, orcas, frost dragons, and gryphons, while salvaging shipwrecks, cracking open crates, and hunting for pirate treasure to collect your bounty. You’ll also be brewing potions to strengthen your crew. What I like the most is that this is all naturally woven into the world instead of feeling like a separate minigame.

Sailing launches on November 19th for Old School RuneScape members. And if you’re still hungry for more worlds to explore, our list of the best RPGs on Android should keep you busy, though, honestly, you might already have your hands full charting the open seas of Gielinor.