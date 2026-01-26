Old School RuneScape to see suite of new additions in latest celebrations of its 25 year birthday

Good times, come on

RuneScape is set to debut even more content for OSRS to celebrate 25 years

That includes the debut of the first new skill, Sailing and surrounding content

Meanwhile, Deadman Allstars will debut outside the UK for the first time in Chicago this June

With a quarter-century set to be under its belt this year, RuneScape is rightfully celebrating its success. From the very early days on PC to the current year of 2026, where it's also a major force on mobile, Jagex has outlasted dozens of competitors, with celebrations to mark RuneScape's anniversary and major new updates.

We already knew that Jagex had big plans to celebrate 25 years of RuneScape, including the latest edition of RuneFest. But you can also look forward to the introduction of the first-ever new skills to Old School RuneScape with sailing, a mechanic that's set to include its quests and new activities centred around the Red Reef.

Speaking of firsts for Old School RuneScape, there's also the first new Raid in over 4 years, the Blood Moon Rises Grandmaster-tier quest that will conclude the Myreque storyline, a new humorous bovine boss and the return of Leagues this April. All of which indicates that Old School RuneScape isn't in danger of slacking in content anytime soon.

Restoration

It's also worth briefly recapping mainline RuneScape and its upcoming Road to Restoration project. Intended as a major overhaul on the part of Jagex that includes modernising everything from graphics to controls, the UI and beyond. Leagues will also make a return to mainline RuneScape this autumn!

Finally, we have the debut of season three of the Deadman Allstars, a PvP competition notable here for being the first time an OSRS event has been held outside the UK! Taking place in Chicago on June 20th, it promises to be an exciting debut event for US fans of RuneScape.

