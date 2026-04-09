Old School RuneScape Leagues VI begins in Yama’s Lair with demonic pacts

New rules

Old School RuneScape Leagues VI runs from April 15th to June 10th

New demonic pacts system enables early combat specialisation

Yama’s Lair start and region restrictions reshape progression paths

Old School RuneScape is making a demonic pact. Literally. Leagues VI launches next week, and this time you're starting inside Yama's Lair. It’s a demon lord's domain that doubles as a tutorial space and an early playground before the real chaos begins.

Same deal as always in terms of structure – fresh character, separate worlds, boosted XP, and a limited window to see how far you can push things. But this time, there’s a new demonic pacts skill tree, which lets you specialise in specific combat styles much earlier than the main game would ever allow.

The starting area is a complete shake-up too. Yama's Lair gives you an Agility course built around lava stepping stones from level one. Mess it up, and you'll get burned. From there, you're dropped into Varlamore as your first region, which is a conscious decision to push everyone into the same unfamiliar space rather than letting veterans fall back on muscle memory.

Misthalin is completely off the table this league. Karamja is locked at the start but becomes a forced unlock once you hit your first area progression milestone, followed by three additional regions of your choosing. The restrictions are the point. Leagues work best when optimisation gives way to figuring things out as you go.

Echo Bosses return as well, bringing tougher variants of existing encounters with unique rewards. You'll need an Echo Orb dropped from the regular boss to access them, and they're positioned as one of the main endgame hooks once your build starts coming together.

Leagues VI runs from April 15th through to June 10th, so, 56 days in total. Sounds like a decent enough time to dig in properly and reap most benefits.

If you're after more long-form progression in the meantime, our list of the best MMOs on Android is a good place to start.