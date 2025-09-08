Old School RuneScape will launch the bingo-inspired Grid Master event in October

A community event for everyone

The Grid Master event runs from October 15th to November 12th

Complete challenges across a 7x7 grid to earn several rewards

Collect Grid Points to unlock exclusive rewards

Old School RuneScape is setting up something a little different this autumn with the arrival of Grid Master, a community event that brings bingo-style boards with the grind and strategy you already know. Running from October 15th through November 12th, the event invites you to step into a 7x7 challenge grid where every tile holds a task.

Each square in OSRS’ Grid Master event could see you taking on a boss, revisiting quests, or diving into minigames and skilling tasks. Knock one out and you’ll earn rewards ranging from relics and XP boosts to direct quest completions. Clear a full row or column, and the payoff gets even sweeter with bonus prizes stacked on top of your tile rewards.

As you progress, you’ll rack up Grid Points, which act as the event’s currency. These can be exchanged at the end for exclusive cosmetic rewards so that you keep plotting your way across the board. Grid Master takes familiar community favourites like Clan-Bingo and Leagues and reworks them into something more flexible, rather than just requiring intense strategy.

Jagex has also made room for Free-to-Play adventurers. You’ll get access to a limited set of tiles on dedicated worlds, with a chance to sample the relics and rewards that members will be chasing across the full grid. It’s a great way to dive into the event without requiring a membership to play, as with a lot of these events.