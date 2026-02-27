Old School RuneScape opens ticket sales for Deadman: All Stars final in Chicago

The windy city

Old School RuneScape's first major overseas event has just opened ticket sales

Deadman: All Stars pits, well, all-star teams against one another in Deadman PvP

It'll see some of the top players at this invitational tournament this June

With Old School RuneScape's Deadman: Annihilation final having taken place last week, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the hit MMORPG would ease off on PvP for a while. But no siree, because Jagex have just opened ticket sales for the upcoming Deadman: All Stars final in Chicago!

In case you're not familiar, Deadman mode sees teams dropped into a faster-paced version of the RuneScape world. Skills, drops, and basically everything are accelerated, pushing the players to develop quickly before seeking out and eliminating others as fast as possible.

It's seemingly a popular enough format to earn its own invitation format in the form of Deadman: All Stars, which will pit some of the best teams against one another on June 20th in Chicago. Six teams of 30 players total will also have a limited 120 hours of playtime ahead of the final to prepare the characters they'll be using for the final.

Dead and buried

Even if you're not particularly fussed on PvP, this latest event has special significance for Jagex as it marks the first large-scale event for Old School RuneScape to take place outside of the UK. Given that Jagex is a British company, it may be a sign of things to come and an affirmation of how popular RuneScape is overseas.

For some fans, this may be a bit of an upset. Especially since, well, getting overseas from the UK is a lot more difficult than just hopping on a train (or coach, given how expensive those are). But, I've no doubt many of you American fans reading this are doubly excited because of the rarity of the event, and hope it may set a precedent.

