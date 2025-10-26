Idle City Builder by Playnest wins the Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Casual city builder simulator

Winner of the VBIP Helsinki

Hyper casual with a twist

Idle City Builder, by Playnest, took the win at this year's Pocket Gamer Helsinki last month! The city builder blew the judges out of the water with it's polish and extensive list of features that Playnest, brought to this hyper-casual style game. Not only was the pitch itself extremely strong, but it also stands on it's own as something both fun and engaging.

Idle City Builder is simple in concept; It's a city builder with sleek graphics where you need to build, manage resources, expand your territory and create a thriving empire. Your city will start off small, slowly growing as you research and add new buildings - or upgrades - to what you are creating. Eventually, you can end up taking over the majority of the land, looking to explore and discover more in order to continue building up your empire.

It all feels very polished, so it's no surprise that it's been released. You can dive right in already and start taking in some of the land's national resources and building up the town however you like. There are some different themes that you can use, to create your own custom villager skins and worlds, which our judges were very impressed with.

Idle City Builder is already out now on both Android and iOS; providing a fun, semi-idle experience for those who enjoy the genre and are looking for something new to play around with. It's designed for players of all skill levels, so you can play Idle City Builder as a relaxing experience or something more challenging depending on your own preferences and playstyles. It's no wonder it was able to place so well in our latest pitching contest, so do check it out if that's something you're interested in..