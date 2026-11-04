Old School RuneScape lets you test your mettle with the introduction of Hardcore Worlds

Old School RuneScape is giving you one life, no take-backs, in the introduction of Hardcore Worlds

Step into this all new ecosystem and compete to see how far you can get

When you die, that's it. But you can take your former character to a normal server, sans special rewards

Old School RuneScape and the whole RuneScape-verse has been going for nigh-on 20 years now, and for those looking for a challenge, there are plenty of bosses and dungeons to face. But now, even the most experienced of players can face a true trial, as today, Hardcore Worlds arrive in Old School RuneScape on all platforms, mobile included.

Hardcore Worlds function exactly as you'd expect them to, but if you're new to the concept, here's a brief explainer: In Hardcore Worlds, death is final. As in no retries, no restarts. Whether it's slow or sudden, if your character perishes, you can either discard them or transfer them to a regular server, though without the rewards or goodies available exclusively on Hardcore Worlds.

Hardcored

Ironically, while RuneScape: Reignited got it in the neck for having its own separate economy, Hardcore Worlds will also have their own siloed-off trading environment and Grand Exchange. Although, in fairness, Hardcore Worlds aren't likely to hold onto players for very long unless they're exceptionally skilled or lucky.

And if you're curious about stepping in and giving Hardcore Worlds a go, now's a good time! Because from today, Reaper's Raffle and World First rewards will allow you to win real-world prizes by completing tasks for the Reaper. Accomplishing tasks enters you into a raffle, with plenty of exciting goodies on offer for those who step into the Hardcore worlds.

Off the back of the Road to Restoration, it seemed as if Jagex faced a stumbling block with the community rejection of RuneScape: Reignited. But if the introduction of Hardcore Worlds is any indication, they still have plenty of crowd-pleasers up their sleeve.

Still, while Old School RuneScape is undoubtedly an exciting, storied MMORPG for many fans, there's always something new vying for the spotlight. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our choice picks!