Old School RuneScape finally brings the Myreque saga to an end

Six years later, Lord Draken's finally got some company

The Blood Moon Rises concludes the Myreque questline

Vampyrium opens with new bosses, enemies, and rewards

Old School RuneScape's latest Grandmaster Quest is live

Lord Lowerniel Draken has had six years to enjoy his own company in Vampyrium, and today that streak ends. The Blood Moon Rises has launched in Old School RuneScape, closing out the Myreque questline that started so long ago that some of the people finishing it today probably weren't playing when it began.

It's a Grandmaster Quest, Jagex's top difficulty tier, and the gap since the last chapter, Sins of the Father, has been six years. First shown off at RuneFest 2025, it's now live for members, and going by the sound of it, nobody involved was in a rush to make this an easy one.

Vampyrium is new territory entirely, dark and about as welcoming as you'd expect from somewhere named after its own bloodsucking overlord. There's a solo boss fight against the Maggot King waiting inside, which is going to separate the builds that hold up from the ones that just look good sat in the bank. New creatures are scattered through the region too, seemingly there to make sure nobody strolls through without a fight.

Skilling gets a look in as well, so it's not wall-to-wall combat, and finishing the quest opens up new weaponry. Beat the King of the Ur-Maggots specifically and the Crimson Kisten is yours, which should give the completionists among you something worth chasing once the main story's done.

You'll need membership, Sins of the Father and A Night at the Theatre already completed, and skill levels of at least 78 Cooking, 74 Slayer, 72 Mining, 72 Smithing, 70 Fletching, 64 Crafting, and 57 Magic. Anyone short of those numbers has some grinding ahead before Vampyrium's doors open properly.

For the people who've been sat with the Myreque story since it first kicked off, though, that's probably exactly the point.

If Gielinor has you in the mood for more, check out our list of the best MMOs on Android.