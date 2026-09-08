Old School RuneScape makes sure you're not feeling ruff with the inclusion of dogs in latest update

Old School RuneScape is ensuring every dog has its day with A Ruff Situation

The update introduces a variety of canine companions and a new members-only quest

Complete it to acquire your own in-game pet, as well as other rewards!

Old School RuneScape is the rare case where an older version of game stands on its own merits. Even so, Jagex have been slowly updating and adding to it over the years, and this time around Old School RuneScape is getting nothing less than man's best friend with the debut of A Ruff Situation.

A Ruff Situation sees the opening of a brand-new dog shelter to help house the puppies of the stray dogs which wander Varrock. By helping to open the dog shelter you'll gain access to in-game puppies of a variety of breeds, ranging from Shiba Inus, to Huskies and Border Collies, all of whom can be raised to adulthood and will accompany you in your adventures.

It's a dog-eat-dog world

The new members-only quest A Ruff Situation can be started by any player with at least level 15 in their Crafting skill, and will reward you with 1000 XP, a Quest Point and indeed, access to the canine companions mentioned above!

Now, I may be more of a cat person, but I won't deny this is a pretty adorable set of additions, and a great one for fans of pets who want their own to take care of in-game.

And it's not just an update either, as RuneScape dev Jagex are also making a £100,000 donation to the Alveus Sanctuary, and hosting an upcoming livestream on September 11th for charity. I suppose that every dog has his day when it comes to Old School RuneScape!

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