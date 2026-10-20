Old School RuneScape's hardest raid yet, The Fractured Archive, comes to mobile

Old School RuneScape is set to introduce its most difficult raid yet

The Fractured Archive pits you against the titular labyrinth and its many bosses

Rewards include dual crossbows, magical tomes and more for those who succeed in clearing it

It's been a couple of weeks now since I attended RuneFest 2026. And for a first-time visitor and only a once-or-twice RuneScape player, it succeeded in getting me hyped for what was coming to the hit MMO. Now, fans of Old School RuneScape can look forward to the hardest raid yet, The Fractured Archive.

The Fractured Archive follows on from the quest While Guthix Sleeps, and sees you and the allies you've gained in your journey so far heading deep into the Fractured Archive. This enormous vault contains not just forbidden knowledge, but plenty of powerful artefacts that can't fall into the wrong hands.

The archives must be incomplete

The Fractured Archive will see either you, or preferably a whole part of OSRS adventurers, journey deep into the archive and take on a gauntlet of seven different bosses, before finally making your way to the biggest and meanest at the end.

In return for your efforts, you'll receive all manner of exciting new equipment to help you out in further adventures. How exciting? Well, how about dual-wield, rapid-fire Ascension Crossbows for a start, and then we've got shields, tomes and more. So no matter your style of play, there'll be a reason to take on the archive.

Old School RuneScape remains one of the most popular free-to-play MMORPGs out there, and even outstrips its successor, regular RuneScape. So if you've been putting off jumping in, now's the time to start working through the questline and head towards the Fractured Archive, fully available to play on mobile!

In the meantime, if you've got an MMO itch that needs scratching, you may be surprised by how many options there are to play on mobile. Why not check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some of our favourite picks?