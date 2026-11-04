Monsta brings a turn-based portable classic to mobile, where it's you versus mutant monsters

Monsta sees the return of a classic from...the 2000s?!

Yes, Monsta, from Serbian developer Superverse Industries, is now on mobile

A retro classic, boasting challenging turn-based gameplay and proto-roguelike action

For many of us, the history of mobile gaming only stretches back to the first iPhone, and maybe a little further if we head back to the days of flip phones and the N-Gage. But look even further back, to when PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants) were all the craze, and you'll find examples of the primordial soup of mobile gaming, such as Monsta.

First released back in the 2000s on PalmOS devices, and now available for the modern-day iOS and Android platforms, Monsta had to tackle many hardware limitations, including slow processing speed at the time. That's what inspired developer Superverse Industries to create this turn-based tactical shooter, where it's just you and a building full of monsters to get before they get you.

You'll need to plan your moves, make use of various gadgets and weapons, and deal with monsters boasting their own distinct and deadly abilities.

Giant monsta

While it may be over 20 years old at this point, Monsta sits in a very neat little niche. Its retro-style graphics aren't just for show, and were made to deal with the hardware limitations of the time, but still boast beautiful colours and sprite work that holds up even now.

And more than that, the gameplay itself has also looped round from being simplified for the purpose of dealing with limited performance, to stepping into the same trend of turn-based, roguelike(ish) games that have conquered the market recently.

All this and a who's who of artists, developers and composers from that particular slice of early 2000s Serbian game development makes Monsta a game worth checking out for its historical value, if nothing else. But with over 50 handmade levels, multiple upgrades and monsters to fight off, Monsta is worth checking out as a game on its own merits!

In the meantime, if you find yourself wanting a blast from the past like Monsta just a little more, why not check out our list of the best retro-inspired games on iOS for some choice picks?