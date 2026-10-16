RuneScape Reignited axed by development team but temporary free membership will go ahead

RuneScape is set to axe its proposed Reignited spin-off, with its own separate economy

But good news: the proposed ten-day free trial of members-only content will go ahead

The free trial coincides with the launch of new tutorial and introductory content

It was one of the more surprising and divisive reveals at RuneFest 2026. RuneScape Reignited was a separate, siloed-off economy where players began at level three and could explore Gielinor at their own pace. While the excitement was palpable, so was the discontent, and now, RuneScape Reignited has been shelved for good.

As explained by Mod Ryan, RuneScape Reignited's rather lacklustre response from existing fans, especially regarding a separate economy and other issues, has led to them axing plans to launch it this December. It's an important step from the folks at Jagex, who have been working to regain player trust throughout 2026 with their Road to Restoration roadmap.

A December to remember

Fortunately, it's not all bad news if you wanted to jump into RuneScape this December. From December 2nd to the 12th, there'll be a free trial of members-only RuneScape content for both new and returning characters, which means those who last had premium before June 2nd.

As a newcomer to RuneScape myself, the Reignited announcement is what really caught my eye. But, in all honesty, I think the move to a purely free trial to coincide with the introduction of their new Journey update and Adventure Guide, both of which are aimed at easing new players in, makes more sense.

It means that RuneScape devs will get what they want: an opportunity to draw in new players with a chance to sample everything the game has to offer, while those who stick around will seamlessly integrate into the existing populace. The best of both worlds, for lack of a better term.

Good news all round then! But if you still fancy checking out what RuneScape and other top MMORPGs have to offer on mobile, why not dip into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some other choice picks of the MMO genre on smartphones?