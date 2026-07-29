Old School RuneScape gives you new island Wyrmscraig to explore, including a new boss battle and activity

Old School RuneScape has added a new island called Wyrmscraig

It was created by player and creator ScreteMonge

At the end of the new quest, you'll do battle with the Mad Angel

Today is a big day for RuneScapers (I assume that's what you're all called) because not only is there a new area, but it comes from one of your own. Wyrmscraig, a new, dangerous island, is now available to explore. The cool detail, though, is that it was created by OSRS player ScreteMonge or Gnome, as you might know him.

His idea for a new location was part of the Player-Designed Island Competition, which took place earlier this year. While it might not have the most exciting name ever, I think it's a lovely concept for a contest. Players who have spent hours upon hours in Jagex's MMO will undoubtedly have plenty of great ideas, so it's brilliant to see at least one person have that officially realised.

So, what are we going to find on Wyrmscraig? A dragon-like creature named Craig, perhaps? Nothing that quaint, apparently. Instead, it's an island filled with aggressive wildlife who don't take too kindly to intruders stepping foot on their shores.

We're all mad here

People have managed to somewhat thrive here, as you'll learn when you stumble into Auchrie, a village that must contain some of the hardiest and most stubborn folks alive. Here, you can pick up the Fallen From Grace quest. Battling through it will see face off with The Mad Angel, who then becomes a repeatable boss. Defeating them also yields the Hallowfell weapon.

Once Fallen From Grace is completed, as long as you have 100 Combat and 70 Slayer, you can meet a new Slayer Master named Mortimer. From him, you have a choice of two tasks to complete. Elsewhere, you can engage in a spot of Golem Crafting, creating giant protectors for the village people. Or, maybe you'd just like to hunt goats? That's now an option.

Old School RuneScape is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.

If you're looking for some more games to add to your rotation, check out our list of the best RPGs on Android.