Old School RuneScape’s highly anticipated Sailing skill is now live

To the seas!

Sailing is OSRS’s first-ever new skill since its launch in 2013

Begin at Pandemonium and take on monstrous creatures

Upgrade your ship, unlock skills, and become a successful buccaneer

It’s not every day a game that’s been around for over a decade pulls the curtain back on an entirely new skill, but Old School RuneScape just did exactly that. While many of you were probably still grinding the last few Fortis Colosseum runs or checking in on your herb patches, OSRS has been preparing one of the biggest updates in its history, and it finally lands today.

Sailing, the MMORPG’s first-ever new skill, is officially live, which has been a long time coming. And now that the anchors are up, you can finally head out from Port Sarim, build a ship, and see what’s hiding past RuneScape’s old map edges.

You start off in Pandemonium (don’t worry, it’s less ominous than it sounds), where your first quest teaches you the basics. From there, the ocean opens up. New waters, new ports, and new NPCs, including the Tortugans and their ridiculously charming island hideout. Sailing leans fully into the exploration sandbox angle: spyglass tasks, rum crates, mermaid riddles, and shipwreck salvaging.

Of course, the seas aren’t exactly friendly. Sharks, orcas, frost dragons, gryphons, a kind of greatest hits compilation of things you don’t want dropping onto your deck, are now part of the routine. There are brand-new enemy types too, but Jagex is keeping those close to the chest for now, presumably so we can all panic together.

With each level, you unlock more ship upgrades, from bigger cargo holds to sturdier hulls and nastier cannons. And beyond the ship itself, there’s shipbuilding, new trees and ores to gather, coral nurseries, new fish, and even a little light piracy if you prefer your XP with a criminal flourish.

Sailing is available in Old School RuneScape right now. And if you’re in the mood for more role-playing adventures once you’re done conquering the high seas, take a look at our picks for the best RPGs on Android!