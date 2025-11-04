Old School RuneScape is set to partner with Chess.com for a new collab

Chess-tful of loot

Old School RuneScape is teaming up with Chess.com for a new collab

For a limited time, take on famous faces from Gielinor as chess bots

Bentnoze and Wartface, Bob the Cat and even the Wise Old Man take to the board

You know, a little over five years ago, it would've been unimaginable for chess to be as popular as it is. But here we go, post-pandemic, now everyone seems to be playing it! Helped, no doubt, by the popularity of Chess.com. And now, two worlds collide as Old School RuneScape kicks off a new collaboration with Chess.com!

The collaboration will see the arrival of five new limited-edition chess bots inspired by characters from Old School RuneScape. Based on iconic faces from Gielinor, there'll be plenty of recognisable appearances for long-time fans of RuneScape, Jagex's hit MMORPG.

To start, we've got the feuding goblins Bentnoze and Wartface, who clock in at a playing strength of 300. Vannaka kicks up the difficulty with a strength of 650. Bob the Cat comes in at 1350, while Sliske offers an 1800 strength. Finally, the Wise Old Man of memetic fame will test even the hardiest of players with a strength of 3150.

Checkmate

Of course, there's not much that you can actually do with a collaboration like this to change how chess is played. It's one of the oldest tabletop pastimes on the planet after all. But it's still a fun collaboration for fans of the series and those perhaps looking for more flavourful bots to battle against.

It's also just plain fun to see such an unexpected collaboration. And it certainly marks out RuneScape for longtime fans, many of whom have likely been the type to jump into Chess.com to hone their skills in this famous pastime. So jump in before they're gone and take on these famous faces from RuneScape!

