Warframe launches on Android early next month and will be followed by major update

A frame job

Warframe has revealed its Android launch date in the middle of February

The release will feature cross-play and cross-progression

Not only that, but its latest update is also set to drop this March

Digital Extremes' Warframe was already a major hit when it first released on PC many years ago. But, after finally making its way to mobile last year, it's proven to be just as big a hit with fans on mobile! And Android players won't need to wait much longer to get their hands on it either.

That's because Warframe is finally set to launch for Android on February 18th, with fans in Canada getting it in soft launch starting February 11th. Warframe sees you hop into the high-tech suits of future warriors, duking it out across the galaxy against all manner of crazy creatures.

And if you had thought that you would be able to handle all the missions, characters and enemies already available, then let me put those ideas to rest. Shortly after launching on Android, Warframe will also see its latest update arrive in March!

Cartographic

The Shadowgrapher update is unashamedly art-themed, with a new mode set inside a haunted painting. The inkblot-inspired 64th Warframe Follie continues the trend, and you'll also find plenty of new options for customising your Operator or Drifter's look. And speaking of, February 11th also sees the debut of Vauban's Heirloom cosmetic skin, with more great looks to follow throughout the month.

Alongside this, Warframe will also have cross-play and cross-progression available for its Android launch, allowing you to continue where you left off, no matter where you're playing. With such a jam-packed experience full of great characters (check our Warframes code list for a quick boost in getting them), I think that those of you considering giving Warframe a go will find it very hard to put down when you do pick it up!

