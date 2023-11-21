Oh My Dog - Tier list for November 2023
As far as quirky idle games go, we’ve seen pretty much everything now, from fantasy heroes to soldiers and survivors, to even barber shops. So it’s no surprise that we’ve also got an idle game that’s dog-themed, in this case, the fittingly-named Oh My Dog. And with any new game comes a tier list to define what's great, what's not-so-great and what's downright trash from the pulls you get.
Oh My Dog is a new idle game (released at the end of October 2023) from Joy Nice Games. Don’t let the ever-present image of the famous Shiba inu Kabuso put you off though, this isn’t some simple meme game trading on the novelty of that image. Although you’re definitely going to spot plenty of on-the-nose pop culture references and suspiciously familiar-looking dogs.
Instead of just concentrating on the gimmick, however, you’ll be collecting some pretty interesting characters as you progress through the game and levelling them up to compete with stronger and stronger enemies. All to help your down-on-his-luck hero earn the blessings of the Dog God and the rewards that come with it.
But this isn’t just a game about collecting pets, because each of these collectible canines has its own unique power and appearance. So we’re intent on ranking them all, and judging which performs the best in the wide arena of Oh My Dog.
We’re taking these rankings as an aggregate both of our own experiences and of what’s being said about these characters. Given the relatively new nature of the game, there’s a lot of controversy about what’s more useful (especially when we don’t know what else is going to be added), so some of these Dogs have been placed in comfortable middle positions to balance out their vastly different rankings. We've also defined which class these characters belong to (Warrior, Tank, Support etc.) to help you get an idea of what team comps you can make with them at a glance.
Do also bear in mind that due to somewhat shaky localisation, some of the names here may seem a bit odd, or even misspelt compared to what you might expect. But, until further notice, these are exactly how they’re presented in the app.
With that out of the way, let’s get started and take a look at the first tier.
1
S Tier
- Napoleon (Warrior)
- King Arthur (Warrior)
- Dragon Doll (Assassin)
- K/DOG Idol (Mage)
- Bank Note (Assassin)
- Athena (Support)
- Mr Sheild (Warrior)
Many of the characters in this tier are usually special offers, given to players in order to incentivise buys. And that’s probably because they’re strong enough to help clear stages on their own. If you want to save money, don’t go buying one just because they show up, but any of the Dogs on this list are must-adds to your team lineup if you do get them.
Napoleon is one Dog which is unanimously agreed to be extremely strong, and you’ll notice a strong weighting towards the Warrior class in this tier. This is of course mainly due to the fact that in many idle games, you’ll be mainly focused on doing as much damage and clearing as many enemies as possible, getting health refreshes at key points and focusing on speed above strategy.
2
A Tier
- Loli Gunner (Ranger)
- Cleopatra (Support)
- Dogfather (Warrior)
- Huskey Lee (Tank)
- Ronin (Assassin)
- Poseidog (Tank)
- Spardogs (Tank)
- Bank Note (Assassin)
- DOG-800 (Warrior)
- Superdog (Tank)
- Strawhat (Warrior)
- Cowbull (Ranger)
- Wizard Dog (Mage)
A tier Dogs in this game are more likely to be varied in their class, and so will make great additions to your team in order to fill out the roles. None of these are particularly flawed, but simply aren’t great enough to make it into the top tier. Characters such as Strawhat will have some very useful skills, especially for sustain - in particular, his Rubber Dog passive which restores health based on his attack stat.
Use these dogs interchangeably, especially if you want to build a top-tier team, and don’t feel the need to switch them out necessarily unless you get an S tier character that does their job as they do, but better.
3
B Tier
- Kradogs (Tank)
- Ceasar (Tank)
- Strong Arm (Tank)
- The Hound
- Dorc (Tank)
- Pinky Piggy (Tank)
- Modern Holmes (Support)
- Medusa (Support)
- Dracula (Mage)
- Red Cap (Mage)
- Ninja Dog (Ranger)
- Chow Chow (Mage)
- Top Boxer (Warrior)
- Baozi (Assassin)
- Thunder (Mage)
Reliable and useful in most circumstances. Characters such as Pinky Piggy are likely to be among your first pulls, and while useful they do lack in comparison to higher-tier characters. You’ll most likely want to use these to balance out your teams or provide back-up to your higher-tier characters unless you get lucky enough to pull an all-high-tier team that is.
However, this tier still loses points because Dracula isn’t named “Dogula”, and just “Thunder”? Come on, “Dog of Thunder” at least!
4
C Tier
- Sponge Dog (Support)
- Mona Lisa (Support)
- Demon Girl
- Zeus (Support)
- Mushroom (Ranger)
- Geisha (Support)
- Bark Sparrow (Warrior)
- Bonny Dog (Warrior)
- Mermaid (Mage)
- Bumbledoge (Assassin)
- Assassin (Assassin)
- Hotdog (Assassin)
- Bark Snow (Mage)
- Cupid (Ranger)
Down below the B tier we naturally have a C tier. Dogs in this slot tend to have more specific damage types and less widely useful characteristics. They might also be reliant on specific team comps without much use outside of them. These Dogs are not ones to write off, but they’re very much a “buyer beware” scenario and should be used mainly to fill out teams or if you’re aware of a specific comp to make the most of them.
5
D Tier
- Doggie VV (Assassin)
- Skull (Assassin)
- Peter Pug (Ranger)
- Lady Monroe (Support)
- Green Leaf (Mage)
- NO23 (Ranger)
Bottom-tier characters have been somewhat controversial in Oh My Dog, with some placing higher-tier characters right at the bottom and vice-versa. But these characters are ones which simply lack the attack or the defence to make up for a lack of either. So, if you do pull these, just leave them on the sidelines unless you have literally nothing else to fill the space.
Naturally, some of these picks are controversial, mainly because they’re so variable. However, some characters like NO23 have vague or often lacklustre abilities that may be useful on some boss characters but not enough to carry them through levels too.