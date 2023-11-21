Oh My Dog - Tier list for November 2023

As far as quirky idle games go, we’ve seen pretty much everything now, from fantasy heroes to soldiers and survivors, to even barber shops. So it’s no surprise that we’ve also got an idle game that’s dog-themed, in this case, the fittingly-named Oh My Dog. And with any new game comes a tier list to define what's great, what's not-so-great and what's downright trash from the pulls you get.

Oh My Dog is a new idle game (released at the end of October 2023) from Joy Nice Games. Don’t let the ever-present image of the famous Shiba inu Kabuso put you off though, this isn’t some simple meme game trading on the novelty of that image. Although you’re definitely going to spot plenty of on-the-nose pop culture references and suspiciously familiar-looking dogs.

Instead of just concentrating on the gimmick, however, you’ll be collecting some pretty interesting characters as you progress through the game and levelling them up to compete with stronger and stronger enemies. All to help your down-on-his-luck hero earn the blessings of the Dog God and the rewards that come with it.

But this isn’t just a game about collecting pets, because each of these collectible canines has its own unique power and appearance. So we’re intent on ranking them all, and judging which performs the best in the wide arena of Oh My Dog.

We’re taking these rankings as an aggregate both of our own experiences and of what’s being said about these characters. Given the relatively new nature of the game, there’s a lot of controversy about what’s more useful (especially when we don’t know what else is going to be added), so some of these Dogs have been placed in comfortable middle positions to balance out their vastly different rankings. We've also defined which class these characters belong to (Warrior, Tank, Support etc.) to help you get an idea of what team comps you can make with them at a glance.

Do also bear in mind that due to somewhat shaky localisation, some of the names here may seem a bit odd, or even misspelt compared to what you might expect. But, until further notice, these are exactly how they’re presented in the app.

With that out of the way, let’s get started and take a look at the first tier.