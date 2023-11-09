Eggy Party gift codes (November 2023)

NetEase’s successful hit game is spreading eggies worldwide, not edible ones though, but cute personalisable oval-shaped characters that you can flex your style and personality on. Eggy Party offers a lot of features, like Fall Guys and somehow Roblox. If you have played a competitive multiplayer rowdy game before, this will feel very familiar yet unique in many aspects.

Eggy Party is easy to understand. You run through a series of minigames and different objectives, where you should aim to be the last one standing. On the other hand, you get rewards that will allow you to personalise your eggy and make it look cool and outstanding. Who doesn’t want to flex?

I mean, we could flex with the fact that we have one of the biggest collections of codes that are regularly checked and updated. There are Captor Clash gift codes, Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes, and if you love receiving your gifts daily, you can use free spins for Coin Master.

Active Eggy Party gift codes

Currently, there are no active Eggy Party codes. We will add new codes to this list as soon as they are released.

Eggy Party gift codes are time-limited, so try to use them immediately. We will keep updating this post with new Eggy Party codes when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Expired codes

Eggypartyrnr

eggypartyss

CCQOYZAK

SQGIPAWP

ICFSHEIB

UHPYNZSC

ZVPWGMQ

NVGUFUUG

How to Redeem Eggy Party codes

Launch the game and access the event icon located at the top of the screen. Within the newly opened window, choose the "Redeem Gift Code" option. Enter the Eggy Party codes provided into the designated text field. Click the "Exchange" button to claim your in-game rewards.

You can follow the Eggy Party developer’s official social media (Discord, Twitter and Facebook), where they share new codes. Alternatively, you can always visit this post as we will keep it updated.