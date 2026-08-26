Nodusfall is a mythological co-op adventure from HoYoverse with a jaw-dropping new trailer (and no, it's not anime-esque)

Of myths and miHoYo

Nodusfall trailer drops at gamescom

Realistic aesthetics that depart from HoYoverse's usual style

Official website now live

I have to preface this right off the bat by saying that I'm incredibly excited for this one based on the jaw-dropping visuals alone, but at the same time, I'm already dreading what Nodusfall is going to do to my poor tennis elbows. This gorgeous new co-op action-adventure has just dropped its first-ever trailer, and from the looks of it, you might not even realise it's another HoYoverse project.

Yes, the makers of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and the upcoming Petit Planet have ninja-dropped a new trailer for Nodusfall, and oh my goodness, it looks absolutely stunning. They're calling it a "multi-mythology" game, which, based on the clip alone, already tells you they mean serious business with the mythological angle here.

There's not much to go on in terms of mechanics and characters, but honestly, the trailer is enough to hype us all up (me specifically). The fantasy world is seemingly filled with all kinds of massive and legendary (and Monster Hunter-like) creatures, and all we really have to go on is that we, as players, get to step into the shoes of what's called a Weaver. We'll get to team up with allies to take on these larger-than-life beasts, and it seems like they're really leaning on the co-op aspect for this one.

Combat is, as you might expect, a cooperative affair, with "close coordination and sharp tactics" as the cornerstone, according to the official press release.

I don't know what kind of magic the folks at HoYoverse have been weaving (Weavers!), but this honestly looks like another hit in the making. I don't doubt we'll get fed more deets as the days go by (and as gamescom continues over the course of the week). Hopefully, our very own newshound Iwan, who'll be on the ground at gamescom in Cologne himself, will give us the inside scoop in the next few days!