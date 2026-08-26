Dungeons Arise calls upon you to restore Avalon in a new voxel-style fantasy RPG, with beta test sign-ups now open

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Hack-and-slash combat across voxel aesthetics

CBT sign-ups now open

Limited to Android across select regions

Seems like voxel's moment still hasn't passed, apparently, as Dungeons Arise is sporting that same aesthetic with its upcoming hack-and-slash RPG - and that's not at all a bad thing. I feel like this kind of art style lends itself well to colourful fantasy adventures, but I suppose we won't have to wait too long until it's all revealed since Kakao Games will be running its first closed beta test this September.

In particular, Dungeons Arise will be available for players in the US and Taiwan, so if you happen to be based in those regions and you're an Android player to boot, you can sign up on the Google Play Store.

As for what's in store for you if you do get into the CBT, you'll get to experience the RPG's convenient one-handed combat across various dungeons, and tinker around with the different heroes and their distinct skills. It's all about rebuilding the kingdom on your noble quest, after all, so I'm pretty sure there'll be plenty of willing recruits eager to join you on your adventure.

There's also going to be some form of PvP, it seems, so if you're looking to feed your competitive spirit, there's room for that here as well.

In any case, if you're curious about this new fantasy endeavour, best get a move on and sign up on Google Play today! You can also join the community of followers on the official Dungeons Arise Discord server if you're keen on staying privy to all the latest developments.

While you wait, though, and if you're not based in those select regions where the CBT takes place next month, how about taking a peek at our list of the best RPGs on Android for other adventures you can dive into in the meantime?