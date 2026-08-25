Roco Kingdom sees the hit Chinese browser game make the jump to mobile

Courtesy of Morefun Studios and Tencent

Roco Kingdom sees the hit Chinese browser creature-collector coming to mobile

The open-world RPG will arrive on Android, iOS and PC

Players can tame and train over 400 different Jinies and battle them against others

As Chinese studios increasingly take a dominant role in gaming, including on mobile, it's become common to see previously Chinese-only franchises make the jump to the West. And the latest to do so is the previously browser-only creature-collector Roco Kingdom, which is now set to make its way to mobile!

Coming courtesy of Morefun Studios and Tencent, Roco Kingdom sees you entering the magical world of Carosia and exploring its vast, wild landscapes. Along the way, you'll discover, capture and train over 400 of Roco Kingdom's signature creatures, the Jinies. Add onto that co-operative cross-platform play, and it's a pretty compelling pitch.

Kingdom builder

Naturally, your Jinies don't just play a role in exploration and adventuring (although they do that too), as you'll also be able to take them into strategic PvP battles, very similar to something like Pokémon.

Where Roco Kingdom stands out, however, is in mixing together more traditional RPG elements alongside extensive social systems, as well as a good sprinkling of life-sim mechanics allowing you to craft, farm and decorate your own player home.

Once again, it seems that another creature-collecting competitor is seeking to challenge Pokémon on its own terms. And with all these interesting features, Roco Kingdom may very well have a chance of making a pretty significant challenge.

But as we've seen with recent launches such as Pokémon Champions, and the ongoing success of Pokémon TCG Pocket, Roco Kingdom will have its work cut out for it to carve its own slice of the creature-collecting RPG pie. However, you'll have the chance to judge for yourself with the upcoming closed beta set for October 27th later this year!

Speaking of big franchises, though, there are plenty which are still struggling to find their footing on mobile. Check out our Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble preview and find out why Stephen deemed it a promising new entry in the series, but lacking that special 'something.'