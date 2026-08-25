Off the AppStore: Eat the power in Monster Nomster!

A monster has been transported to a void universe full of edible creatures!

It's either eat or be eaten as you chomp your way through the roguelike adventure

Bite, eat, roll, and consume power eggs to breathe power and reach the end

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

The term "monster" is so generalised at this point that as long as you have one solid point to latch onto, anything can be a monster. Monsters used to be synonymous with something that is terrifying that you'd never want to be in the same area code as, to something that just looks really cool and fearsome. So it's no surprise that tons of stories have monsters as the main characters in all kinds of adventures, and they can make for some pretty fun and unusual characters. Enter Traxiss, who has brought the hero of Monster Nomster into the mix and is handing you the spoon to stir.

Everything centres on a small green monster that is part dinosaur, part crocodile, and part lizard that awakens in a mysterious void. An omniscient voice, which the monster calls "Mistress" calls to them and claims to be trapped. The monster sets out to free the voice, with the latter using what little power they have to teach the monster how to survive in the void and lend them some of their power in the form of eggs. With that, the monster is off to fight and eat their way to the rescue.

As the monster goes through the void, they'll come across a variety of environments and settings that have all sorts of creatures (including other monsters) that are also just trying to survive. Thankfully, the monster has a few tricks up their sleeve. They can dodge through danger, bite with massive jaws, and blast targets with different breath attacks. However, fighting and breathing require energy, so the monster needs to eat. Luckily, the monster can eat almost any creature they defeat with their tongue and powerful digestive system. With enough energy to make it to the portals, there's a chance that Mistress and Monster can be saved.

Monster Nomster is a 2D action-roguelike game about a monster that needs to fight and eat its way through a number of portals to save someone. It's fun, silly, quirky, weird, and fairly challenging, requiring you to move quickly, stay alert, and remember to eat while you still have the energy. The branching paths and encounters create plenty of variety and RNG that can help as well as hurt. But no matter what, you must always find a way to nomster, you monsters.

Monster Nomster is available to download and play from its itch.io page!