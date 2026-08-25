After Inc leaves Early Access, so you can now start picking up the pieces of Plague Inc's zombie virus outbreak

Accountability at its finest

Survival strategy sim set after Plague Inc

Comes with 12 major updates, including a sandbox mode

Now out of early access

It's never easy picking up the pieces of a major catastrophe - even more so if you're the reason said catastrophe happened in the first place. After Inc: Revival lets you navigate your way through the aftermath of Plague Inc, so if you've been looking to rebuild civilisation after an inevitable zombie outbreak, now's your chance, as the sim has finally left Early Access.

Ndemic Creations' strategy survival sim offers a "mini 4X", as the studio likes to call it, in After Inc, and since it's been in its early access phase for more than a year now, I think it's safe to say it's had ample time to hone its finer details to offer a more polished gameplay experience.

This means there are 12 major updates you can enjoy, including one where you get to craft your very own scenario (or dive into something your fellow community members have created instead). Meanwhile, the Shadows of the Past campaign offers a fresh narrative where you'll snag a bunch of rewards by following the trail of a super sus radio signal - and nothing bad ever comes out of something like that, right?

If you're eager to flex your creativity, there's the sandbox game mode too, along with the free Seeds of Hope DLC, a new Leader called "The Researcher", more than 700 Expedition unlockables, and quality-of-life enhancements to boot.

Now then, are you ready to rebuild civilisation on your own terms? After Inc is available on iOS and Android from $1.99 with in-app purchases, but while you're at it, just in case you're looking for more scenarios where you can put your survival skills to the test, why not poke around the site for possible candidates? Our list of the best survival games on Android is a fantastic place to start.