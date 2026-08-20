15 Best Webstore deals of the week - Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO, and Free Fire MAX
We scour the webstores for some of mobile's best games to find the deals you won’t find anywhere else
We have made it to the weekend, so it seems like a good time for a healthy dose of consumer advice. You will no doubt be aware that a lot of games offer paid extras for some more enjoyment, but did you know you might be getting ripped off if you're buying directly in-app?
That’s because Google Play and the App Store take a fee from every transaction, meaning that every time you make a transaction, the developers have to pay a lump of that to the platform holders. This isn't a 'Boo developers' situation though, but it does mean that cutting out these payments can allow developers to pass some of that on to you. To get around this, some developers now use third-party storefronts that offer better value. Not only do they get a bigger piece of the pie, but it's often cheaper for you. So, everyone wins. Well, except Google and Apple.
Be aware that you might experience some fluctuation. Deals may be personalised, and I am based in the UK. Different territories may have different deals. With that in mind, on with the savings. Oh, and everything's in alphabetical order, so if you're looking for something specific, do bear that in mind.
Call of Duty: Mobile
100 Mythic Cards. Bonus on all CP bundles, starting at 10% on 80CP, with the deal growing the more you buy. Plus a Terminator 2 bundle with CP and Bonus VMP lasting through the month.
Expires: 31st August, 2026
Clash of Critters
Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Ignis Gem bundles and cumulative rewards of 120 Pinballs and 1 Tatari Capsule
Expires: 15th September, 2026
Dark War Survival
Bundle Conus - 5% Bonus on all bundles, plus month packs giving 210% Dawn Badges, and cumulative recharge event
Expires: 30th August, 2026
Dragon Ball Legends
Webstore Exclusive Sales and Bundle Bonus - 500 free Chrono Crystals and a one-off discount on 1,000 Chrono Crystals, plus webstore extras on Chrono Crystal recharges and Guaranteed Upgrade Tickets.
Expires: No Current End Date.
EA Sports FC
Exclusive Packs - Champions26 Packs containing Draft Vouchers and at least a 114 - 119 Champions26 player guaranteed
Expires: 27th August, 2026
eFootball
Bundle Bonus - 10 free eFootball Coins a week, and limited sales on eFootball Coins
Expires: 31st August, 2026
Evony: The King's Return
Bundle Bonus and Recharge - 5% Bonus on all Pink Gem Bundles. Plus 1 Epic General and 500 VIP Points on first recharge
Expires: No Current End Date.
Free Fire MAX
Bundle Bonus - 10% Bonus on recharges
Expires: No Current End Date.
Genshin Impact
Double Crystals and Cumulative Bonus - Double Genesis Crystals on all packs, 300 Primogems on 1st order, and cumulative rewards up to 2,890 Primogems
Expires: No Current End Date
Kingshot
Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Kingdom Stars
Expires: No Current End Date.
Last Z: Survival Shooter
210% Rebate and Recharge - Once monthly 210% Gold Bars on 1,000 and 2,000 bundle, along with a limited cumulative recharge event with bonus items
Expires: No Current End Date
Pokémon GO
Starmie Super Mega Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box - Starmie Super Mega Raid Day Ticket and free Premium Battle Pass. Plus, three bundles with a GO Pass: Deluxe and resources.
Expires: 23rd August, 2026
Sword x Staff
Bundle Bonus and Top-Up Campaign - 5% Bonus on all Voucher bundles, plus a top-up campaign with bonus items
Expires: 03rd September, 2026
Triple Match 3D
10% More Coins on all offers when purchasing online. Plus a free 15m unlimited play per day that you visit and collect.
Expires: No Current End Date
Whiteout Survival
Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Froststar bundles. Two monthly exclusive deals for extra Froststars (19.99 USD and 19.99 USD)
Expires: 31st August, 2026
That's our highlights from around the webstores this week, don't forget to check back next week to find more deals on your favourite games.