15 Best Webstore deals of the week - Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO, and Free Fire MAX

We scour the webstores for some of mobile's best games to find the deals you won’t find anywhere else

We have made it to the weekend, so it seems like a good time for a healthy dose of consumer advice. You will no doubt be aware that a lot of games offer paid extras for some more enjoyment, but did you know you might be getting ripped off if you're buying directly in-app?

That’s because Google Play and the App Store take a fee from every transaction, meaning that every time you make a transaction, the developers have to pay a lump of that to the platform holders. This isn't a 'Boo developers' situation though, but it does mean that cutting out these payments can allow developers to pass some of that on to you. To get around this, some developers now use third-party storefronts that offer better value. Not only do they get a bigger piece of the pie, but it's often cheaper for you. So, everyone wins. Well, except Google and Apple.

Be aware that you might experience some fluctuation. Deals may be personalised, and I am based in the UK. Different territories may have different deals. With that in mind, on with the savings. Oh, and everything's in alphabetical order, so if you're looking for something specific, do bear that in mind.

100 Mythic Cards. Bonus on all CP bundles, starting at 10% on 80CP, with the deal growing the more you buy. Plus a Terminator 2 bundle with CP and Bonus VMP lasting through the month.

Expires: 31st August, 2026

View the Deal on the Call of Duty Mobile Store

Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Ignis Gem bundles and cumulative rewards of 120 Pinballs and 1 Tatari Capsule

Expires: 15th September, 2026

View the Deal on the Fair Light Games Store

Bundle Conus - 5% Bonus on all bundles, plus month packs giving 210% Dawn Badges, and cumulative recharge event

Expires: 30th August, 2026

View the Deal on the Dark War: Survival Store

Webstore Exclusive Sales and Bundle Bonus - 500 free Chrono Crystals and a one-off discount on 1,000 Chrono Crystals, plus webstore extras on Chrono Crystal recharges and Guaranteed Upgrade Tickets.

Expires: No Current End Date.

View the Deal on the Bandai Namco Store

Exclusive Packs - Champions26 Packs containing Draft Vouchers and at least a 114 - 119 Champions26 player guaranteed

Expires: 27th August, 2026

View the Deal on the EA Sports FC Store

Bundle Bonus - 10 free eFootball Coins a week, and limited sales on eFootball Coins

Expires: 31st August, 2026

View the Deal on Konami Store

Bundle Bonus and Recharge - 5% Bonus on all Pink Gem Bundles. Plus 1 Epic General and 500 VIP Points on first recharge

Expires: No Current End Date.

View the Deal on the Evony Store

Bundle Bonus - 10% Bonus on recharges

Expires: No Current End Date.

View the Deal on the Shop2game Store

Double Crystals and Cumulative Bonus - Double Genesis Crystals on all packs, 300 Primogems on 1st order, and cumulative rewards up to 2,890 Primogems

Expires: No Current End Date

View the Deal on the HoYoverse Store

Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Kingdom Stars

Expires: No Current End Date.

View the Deal on the Century Games Store

210% Rebate and Recharge - Once monthly 210% Gold Bars on 1,000 and 2,000 bundle, along with a limited cumulative recharge event with bonus items

Expires: No Current End Date

View the Deal on the Last Z Store

Starmie Super Mega Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box - Starmie Super Mega Raid Day Ticket and free Premium Battle Pass. Plus, three bundles with a GO Pass: Deluxe and resources.

Expires: 23rd August, 2026

View the Deal on Pokemon Go Store

Bundle Bonus and Top-Up Campaign - 5% Bonus on all Voucher bundles, plus a top-up campaign with bonus items

Expires: 03rd September, 2026

View the Deal on the Boltray Store

Triple Match 3D

10% More Coins on all offers when purchasing online. Plus a free 15m unlimited play per day that you visit and collect.

Expires: No Current End Date

View the Deal on the Boombox Games Store

Bundle Bonus - 5% Bonus on all Froststar bundles. Two monthly exclusive deals for extra Froststars (19.99 USD and 19.99 USD)

Expires: 31st August, 2026

View the Deal on the Century Games Store

That's our highlights from around the webstores this week, don't forget to check back next week to find more deals on your favourite games.