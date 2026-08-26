Monster Hunter Outlanders drops first look at new original Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal as pre-registration opens

Lucky gamescom peeps

Ruger Aidal lights up the sky in Monster Hunter Outlanders

Gamescom in-person event sign-ups available

Pre-registration now open

I'm pretty much already expecting we'll get bombarded with a whole bunch of exciting new updates in the next few days thanks to gamescom, and the first one that's caught my eye is Monster Hunter Outlanders' new revelation today.

In particular, the popular Capcom franchise has unveiled its new original Elder Dragon called “Ruger Aidal”, which will serve as the flagship monster for the RPG. With its wings outstretched, this massive monstrosity is supposed to resemble the sun in all its glory thanks to its larger-than-life presence, and since sightings are rare, it's the sort of stuff legends are born from on Aesoland.

Lucky participants at gamescom also get to experience the "Adventurers' Feast" event in Cologne, plus a hands-on demo to boot! Admission is free, but you'll need to sign up and reserve your seat in advance if you want to immerse yourself in all the MH vibes at Haxenhaus this weekend. You can take a chance as a walk-in guest, but really, these things tend to get packed early, so guests with reservations will be prioritised first, as you might expect.

Now, as for the third CBT that's already underway, there's more to look forward to, such as the "Nergigante Approaches" Event, the "Crimson Authority": Recruitment, the "Hunting Dash" Event, and a login bonus where 60 Recruitment attempts will be given away. And at the end of the day, you also get to flaunt a shiny test-exclusive icon and title if you participated in the closed beta test.

Suffice it to say the hype is very much real, and if you're curious, Shaun shared his thoughts on his Monster Hunter Outlanders preview. Spoilers: he absolutely loved it.

For now, if you're looking for other adventures to dive into while you wait, why not have a look at our list of the best aRPGs on Android?