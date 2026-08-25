Pokémon Go's Twilight Trails season will let you catch Maschiff and Mega evolve Chandelure and Staraptor

Pokémon Go's new season, Twilight Trails, begins on September 8th

It introduces Megas for Staraptor and Chandelure

We can also expect more Paldean Pokémon, including Mabosstiff

Following all the excitement (and a little bit of angst) over most players getting a perfect Mewtwo, it's back to business as usual for Pokémon Go with the announcement of a new season called Twilight Trails. It'll see several Pokémon debuts and Megas, running from September 8th to December 1st.

The two Mega debuts were originally added in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and they're good choices for various reasons. First up, there’s Mega Staraptor, which is just an awesome-looking Mega. Then we have Mega Chandelure, which I don't like as much aesthetically as regular Chandelure. However, if it makes my favourite Pokémon more useful in Pokémon Go, then I'm all for it.

Outside of the Mega world, we'll also see the debut of some more Paldean Pokémon. For now, Scopely Explore has only mentioned Maschiff and its evolution Mabostiff, though we can expect more to arrive in Twilight Trails.

Maximum Dynamax on Max Battle Day

If you dabble in Dynamax battles, you can look forward to battling against Rhyhorn, Sneasel, and Sizzlipede while Max Battle Day pits you against the Lake Guardians: Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. I'm not a huge fan of the Dynamax stuff, so I'm quite pleased to see this one out, especially since the sprites are far from being good legendaries.

And finally, there are, obviously, three Community Day events throughout the season. While we don't know which Pokémon will feature, you can at least note down the dates:

September 12th – A Classic version

October 10th

November 21st

I'll have my fingers crossed for something spooky on October's Community Day since Ghost-types are my favourites.

Pokémon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.