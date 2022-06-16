NieR: Reincarnation will finally get released in Southeast Asia

The Square Enix developed and published gacha RPG NieR: Reincarnation is finally finding its way to Southeast Asian audiences after over a year of having been out pretty much everywhere else. The mobile adaptation of the popular JRPG series NieR has seen a wide amount of success with its unique story, art style, and memorable character designs, having kept up a pretty decent audience both globally and within its original home of Japan.

While I can’t speak for everyone, I think it’s safe to say there was a fair bit of disappointment when the global release of Reincarnation totally skipped over the Southeast Asian region, especially given how the NieR series is now enjoyed worldwide after NieR: Automata was such a massive success. So to see Reincarnation finally hit that region after having them wait so long is very nice, though it could potentially come with a caveat.

It’s not safe to assume just yet, but it is a fact that this version of Reincarnation will be published by a non Square Enix company; Komoe Games. Komoe has published quite a few very popular titles for SEA like Uma Musume, SINoALICE, and Figure Fantasy. The reason this could potentially throw a wrench into Reincarnation is solely due to the fact that it’s possible this means that this version of the game could end up not receiving the exact same content as its global counterpart, so they may be a few patches behind everyone else. But that is pure speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.

For those unaware, NieR: Reincarnation is the mobile sister title to the two games NieR and NieR: Automata, both console and PC titles. This series is known for its deep storytelling and wonderful characters, and Reincarnation takes on both of those qualities just as well, so there’s plenty of reason to be excited about the SEA release. If you’re looking to put that excitement somewhere, you can pre-register for the game now on the App Store and Google Play. Currently, there’s no solid release date or window, so we’ll just have to wait for more information later this year.